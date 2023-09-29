Posted in: CBS, NBC, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, ghosts, quantum leap, wga, writers' strike, yellowjackets

Yellowjackets, Criminal Minds & More Writers' Rooms Return Next Week?

Reports are the writers' rooms for Showtime's Yellowjackets, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds, and 20+ other shows are eyeing next week to return.

Just so we're not accused of being overly optimistic, we understand that the WGA membership still needs to ratify the union's tentative agreement with the AMPTP. We also understand that next week's negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP need to go as well as what went down with WGA for any of this to really matter "big picture." That said, it feels good being able to report the rumblings of when the writing rooms on a number of shows are set to open again. According to reports from Deadline Hollywood and other sources, Grey's Anatomy (ABC), Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+), 9-1-1 (ABC), Family Guy (FOX), Bob's Burgers (FOX), The Simpsons (FOX), Quantum Leap (NBC), Yellowjackets (Showtime), Ghosts (CBS), NCIS (CBS), Fire Country (CBS), The Neighborhood (CBS), Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max), Young Sheldon (CBS), The Cleaning Lady (FOX), Rescue: Hi-Surf (FOX), Animal Control (FOX), Alert (FOX), Quantum Leap (NBC), Law & Order (NBC), FBI (CBS), Law & Order: SVU (NBC), The Mole Agent, and other shows are looking to open or reopen writing rooms shuttered by the writers' strike.

Based on source reporting, here's how the writing room return could play out next week. Once again, there are still a number of factors still in play, so this could change by the time you read this – but for now, here's what we're hoping is a whole lot of good news for you to enjoy:

Monday, October 2nd: Grey's Anatomy (ABC), Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+), 9-1-1 (ABC), Family Guy (FOX), Bob's Burgers (FOX), The Simpsons (FOX), and Quantum Leap (NBC)

Wednesday, October 4th: Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Week of October 2nd: Ghosts (CBS), NCIS (CBS), Fire Country (CBS), The Neighborhood (CBS), Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max), Young Sheldon (CBS), The Cleaning Lady (FOX), Rescue: Hi-Surf (FOX), Animal Control (FOX), Alert (FOX), Law & Order (NBC), FBI (CBS), Law & Order: SVU (NBC), and The Mole Agent (NBC).

