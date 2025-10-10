Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Ending with Season 4 in 2026; Writers' Room Now Open

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets will be wrapping up its run in 2026 with Season 4, with the writers' room now open.

Series co-creators and co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets will be coming to an end with the upcoming fourth season, Variety reports. The final season is expected to hit sometime in 2026, with the Season 4 writers' room now open. "After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we're excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of 'Yellowjackets' to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season," Lyle and Nickerson shared in a statement.

Lyle and Nickerson continued, "We've always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it's our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we're so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew, and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can't wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious. All the best, A & B."

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 starred Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

