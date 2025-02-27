Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets S03E04: "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis" Sneak Peek

Coach Ben is in trouble in this look at Showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets S03E04: "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis."

Article Summary Coach Ben faces a tense trial amid accusations of burning down the cabin in Yellowjackets S03E04.

Shauna and Melissa push for drastic action, while Lottie argues life and death decisions aren't theirs to make.

Natalie advocates for a fair trial, setting the stage for intense drama in the cold wilderness.

Season 3 continues exploring past traumas and present consequences for the survivors.

Let's be honest. Being on trial for anything is pretty much never a good thing. But if you're Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) and a lot of very angry women believed you burned down their cabin in the middle of winter, you should be doubly worried. That's where things stand heading into this weekend's chapter of the third season of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets. Earlier today, Paramount+ with Showtime released a sneak peek clip from S03E04: "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis" (directed by Jennifer Morrison and written by Julia Bicknell and Terry Wesley) – as Ben is brought back to camp and the debate over what to do with him begins. Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Melissa (Jenna Burgess) want Coach Ben taken care of immediately – and permanently. On the other side, Lottie (Courtney Eaton) makes the chilling case that who lives and who dies isn't for them to decide. Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) settles on giving Ben an opportunity to make his case and plead his innocence – and that means a trial.

Here's a look at what's ahead when the next episode of Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3:

Yellowjackets Season 3: A Look Ahead… A Look Back

"One thing that's always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters, and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn't end in the past," shared Lyle (alongside Nickerson) during an interview about the third season. Now, here's a look at official recaps of the first two seasons of Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets:

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focus on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

