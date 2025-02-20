Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, The Good Fight, The Good Wife

Elsbeth Season 2: Preview Tonight's Episode: S02E12 "Foiled Again"

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, we have a look at Feb 27th's S02E13: "Tearjerker."

Article Summary Preview Elsbeth S02E12: "Foiled Again," featuring guest star Matthew Broderick as Lawrence Grey.

Watch Elsbeth face off against an Ivy League consultant while solving a mysterious death.

Get sneak peeks and an image gallery for upcoming Elsbeth episodes.

Don't miss S02E13 "Tearjerker," guest-starring Jordana Brewster in a gripping new case.

Thanks for checking out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth, as our deductive delight takes on guest star Matthew Broderick's Ivy League educational consultant Lawrence Grey. But before you check out the image gallery, official overview, and some very cool sneak peeks at "Foiled Again," we have something extra waiting for you below. In S02E13: "Tearjerker" (Feb. 27th), Jordana Brewster guest stars as a lifestyle consultant caught up in the death of a wealthy real estate developer – and we have the official overview and image gallery added to our rundown of the second season.

Elsbeth Season 2 Ep. 12: "Foiled Again" & Ep. 13: "Tearjerker" Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 12: "Foiled Again" – While investigating the mysterious death of a college admissions officer, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) finds herself fencing with an independent educational consultant named Lawrence (Matthew Broderick) who promises an Ivy League future to high-paying clients and their painfully average kids. Meanwhile, Teddy (Ben Levi Ross) and Elsbeth butt heads after she questions whether she prepared him enough for the real world. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Sam Hoffman:

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 13: "Tearjerker" – While investigating the death of a wealthy real estate developer, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) is led to the last person to see him alive, a lifestyle consultant named Chloe (Jordana Brewster), who is usually found on the arms of residents of New York City's Billionaires' Row. Written by Leah Nanako Winkler and directed by Peter Sollett:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!