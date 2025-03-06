Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets S03E05: Did Tai Do That? Preview: Shauna/Walter Team-Up?

Check out a sneak peek, image gallery, and more for Showrunner Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets Season 3 E05: "Did Tai Do That?"

Well, no one can say that the ending to last week's episode of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets didn't get a whole lot of fans talking. This week, a fatal decision needs to be made, and a new prophet is mentored in the past – while in the present, Misty (Christina Ricci) investigates the latest casualty while Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) gets help from one of the last people she expected – or wanted: Walter (Elijah Wood). Along with an official overview for Season 3 Episode 5: "Did Tai Do That?" we have a look at the episode trailer, a special sneak peek, and image gallery for the next chapter:

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 5: "Did Tai Do That?" Preview

Yellowjackets Season 3 Ep. 5: "Did Tai Do That?" – The Yellowjackets confront the reality of having to pull an Old Yeller; Lottie (Courtney Eaton) mentors a new up-and-coming prophet; in the present, Misty (Christina Ricci) investigates a suspicious death; Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), desperate for backup, turns to the last person she would trust. Directed by Jeffrey W. Byrd and written by Sarah L. Thompson and Elise Brown:

Yellowjackets Season 3: A Look Ahead… A Look Back

"One thing that's always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters, and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn't end in the past," shared Lyle (alongside Nickerson) during an interview about the third season. Now, here's a look at official recaps of the first two seasons of Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets:

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focus on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

