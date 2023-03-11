Yellowjackets Season 2 Cast Teases Something "Wow" About Episode 2 With the Showtime series returning on March 24th, Yellowjackets stars Samantha Hanratty & Kevin Alves teased something "wow" about Episode 2.

With only two weeks to go until the return Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets to Showtime for a second season, members of the cast traveled to the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) to check out the "Camp Yellowjackets" immersive experience – and drop a ten-ton tease about the second season. Cast members Tawny Cypress, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse, Kevin Alves & Steven Krueger took some time to discuss a number of topics during their one-on-one time with The Hollywood Reporter regarding the highly-anticipated second season. "I think we were all pretty terrified to return for season two," shared Cypress. As for when they knew that the second season would be raising the show's game in a big way, Hanratty offered, "Reading the first two episodes." Alves quickly followed that up with, "The second episode, especially," with Hanratty adding, "The second episode, I was like, 'Wow.'" So it's sounding like the first two episodes have the potential to be serious jaw-droppers, with the second episode sounding very interesting already.

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting). With the series returning on March 24th (streaming & on-demand) and March 26th (on Showtime), here's a look at the official trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets:

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the second season, set to hit later this month:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The cable series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).