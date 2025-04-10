Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets Season 3 Finale: "Full Circle" Preview: A Final Hunt?

With the Season 3 finale only hours away, here's our preview of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson Yellowjackets S03E10: "Yellowjackets."

Well, no one can say that series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson haven't given Yellowjackets fans a whole lot to talk about this season – with Season 3 finale "Full Circle" now less than 24 hours away from hitting Paramount+ screens. With that in mind, we have a look at what the season-ender has to offer – including what appears to be one final sacrifice to The Wilderness. Along with an overview and clips previewing what's to come, we look back at what Lyle had to share during a special panel presentation spotlighting the Paramount+ with Showtime series. In addition, Liv Hewson (Young Van) offers a personal recap of how things got to where they are

Yellowjackets S03E10: "Full Circle" – Season 3 Finale Preview

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 10: "Full Circle" – Things turn frigid as bloody new alliances get built and spilled; lotties hit the floor; Misty finally gets some answers; Tai wants to leave nothing to chance; Natalie tries living on the edge; Shauna confronts the loneliness of real sacrifice. Directed by Bart Nickerson and written by Ameni Rozsa, here's a look at the episode trailer and sneak preview for this weekend's season finale:

Lyle, Nickerson, and series stars Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey stopped by Deadline's Contenders TV weekend event to discuss the current season, tease the season finale – and even talk the series' endgame "bigger picture." In terms of how Lyle and Nickerson approached the third season, Lyle was refreshingly frank and honest about how she felt. "I always feel like I'm sh***ing my pants," Lyle shared about her approach to every season. "It's terrifying, but it's a really exciting challenge, and luckily, the design of the show and the concept of the show was such that we knew each season would get crazier and more chaotic and more violent and deranged. We at least had that going into it. Everything that happens this season in terms of the downward spiral of all these women and their younger selves was something that we had thought of from the very beginning."

With the series close to wrapping up its Season 3 run (with "Full Circle," directed by Nickerson), Lyle shared that she is "excited for everyone to see the finale" and that she believes that Nickerson "nailed it." She added, "It's got a lot of answers," and that "people will be very satisfied, in certain ways, and hopefully want more at the same time." But what about that "bigger picture," otherwise known as the series finale? Lyle noted that they have a "concept" for how the series would end – but they are also keeping their creative options open.

"Jonathan Lisco, our co-showrunner, has a saying, which is that 'Making television is like building a plane as it's taking off.' We always try to leave room for better ideas that may come. We pitched this show seven years ago. We have an endpoint in mind. We know where we're heading, but we have an absolute brilliant group of writers that we're working [with]. We have the writers' room. We have our incredible collaborators in our actors, and so we know where we want to go, but we want to leave some room for how we get there," Lyle shared.

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focus on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

