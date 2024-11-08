Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: taylor sheridan, yellowstone

Yellowstone Cast, Creators & More Attend Season 5B NYC Premiere Event

Paramount Network hosted the NYC premiere of Yellowstone Season 5B, with Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and many more attending.

With the "final" (???) run of episodes set to start hitting screens this Sunday, Paramount Network hosted the NYC red carpet and premiere of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone on this past Thursday night. Taking place at Museum of Modern Art, some of the familiar faces included cast members Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, Jen Landon, Wendy Moniz, Rob Kirkland, Kathryn Kelly, John Emmet Tracy, Piper Perabo, Ethan Lee, Dawn Olivieri, Hassie Harrison, and Jake Ream. In addition, Brooke Shields, Jay Cutler, Lucy Fry, Brandi Cyrus, Bethenny Frankel, and more were in attendance for a screening of the show's return – followed by a post-screening celebration at 53 Restaurant. Here's a look at what went down:

Yellowstone Season 5B: So What About John Dutton?

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, director Christina Voros – who is helming four of the six "final" Yellowstone chapters, revealed that John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) "presence is integral" to where the series is heading while also making sure to stay in a spoiler-safe zone. "I think to say any more than that would potentially compromise all the work that went into redacting the scripts! [Laughs] But I think the reason people are wondering, 'Is he, isn't he? Where is he, where is he not?' is because he is the patriarch, and his presence is an essential component of the story. John Dutton is still central."

In terms of how Sheridan handled adjusting the timeline of ending John Dutton's story in light of Costner's departure, Voros shared that it was a "joy" being able to see how Sheridan works and being able to bring those words to life. "It made me feel really lucky to get to direct it. Taylor always has a sense of where something is going to end and the joy is watching him find how we get there," the director explained. "So all I can say is when I read the scripts, I felt tremendously grateful to be a part of telling this chapter in the story."

With Yellowstone set to return on Sunday, November 10th, to Paramount Network (8-9 pm ET), CBS viewers will also get a chance to check out the opening episode later that same night (from 10-11 pm ET). Here's how CBS's lineup is looking for that night:

7-7:30 pm ET – "NFL on CBS"

7:30-9 pm ET/7:00-8:30 pm PT – "60 Minutes"

9-10 pm ET/8:30-9:30 pm PT – "Tracker"

10-11 pm ET/9:30-10:30 pm PT – "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 Premiere (exact timing depends on NFL broadcast)

Here's a look back at the date announcement and "Generations" teasers that were released over the summer for the show's return this November:

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Network's Yellowstone is executive-produced by Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!