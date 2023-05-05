Yellowstone Ending with Season 5; McConaughey in Talks for Sequel Paramount, Taylor Sheridan & John Linson's Yellowstone will end with Season 5 (with Matthew McConaughey still in talks for a sequel series).

After months of rumblings and behind-the-scenes drama, Paramount has confirmed that Taylor Sheridan & John Linson's Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone will wrap up its run with the current fifth season. In addition, a currently-untitled spinoff sequel series from 101 Studios & MTV Entertainment Studios will begin moving forward (with Matthew McConaughey reportedly still in negotiations to lead), set to air on Paramount Network and Paramount+ (and not on Peacock, as the original series was due to previous streaming deals). As for the second half of Season 5, Deadline Hollywood reports that "it isn't clear whether Costner will be back for the final episodes" and that production on the remaining episodes is scheduled for August (barring potential WGA, DGA & other strike delays). In addition, it's not clear if the remaining Season 5 scripts are complete or near completion (with the series looking to begin its final run by the end of the year). As for who might make the move from the original series to the sequel series, it's also being reported that "a couple of them" have received offers.

Yellowstone: That Taylor Sheridan/Kevin Costner Report & More

In the Deadline Hollywood report from earlier this year, sources claimed that series star Costner's reportedly ever-decreasing filming schedule and disagreements over it were a major factor in the reported split between Sheridan and the actor. According to DH, Costner "had originally limited himself to 65 days of shooting" on the popular series and wanted "to shoot for 50 days for the first part of the current season [Season 5]." But for episodes that remain in the current fifth season, it's reported that Costner was only looking to spend "a week shooting." The report alleges that Costner's shooting schedule "has been a source of frustration for Sheridan" and that it has resulted in "morale problems" among the cast. In the Puck reporting, representatives & sources on Costner's behalf pushed back on those accusations, saying that the actor more than met what was required of him.

Continuing on, the DH report also claimed that the decision to move on with a new show was made after Paramount Network declined Costner's most recent proposal. It's still unclear who, if anyone, from the original series would join the new chapter of the popular franchise if it materializes. In addition, it is still unclear if the series will be set on the on-screen family's Montana ranch or a new location. The new series would begin its run on the cable channel Paramount Network and then stream exclusively on Paramount+. For its part, a Paramount Network spokesperson issued the following response at the time: "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Shortly after, a legal representative for Costner pushed back on the claims being leveled against the actor in a statement to Puck. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of 'Yellowstone' is an absolute lie," said attorney Marty Singer in their statement. "It's ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success." A rep for Paramount responded to Singer's comments: "As we previously stated, Kevin [Costner] has been a key component of the success of our 'Yellowstone' series, and we hope that continues from here on out."