Yellowstone: Josh Lucas Expecting to Return for Final Episodes (VIDEO)

Josh Lucas expects to return for Taylor Sheridan & John Linson's final Yellowstone run and shared how many episodes he believes still remain.

Article Summary Josh Lucas set to return as Young John Dutton for final Yellowstone episodes.

Final season expected to deliver "10 or more episodes" wrapping up the Dutton saga.

Production delays cited, with Kevin Costner's future role uncertain.

New spinoffs '1944' and '2024' to expand the Yellowstone universe post-series.

As excited as we're sure fans of Taylor Sheridan & John Linson's Yellowstone were to hear that Paramount had given a green light to two more spinoff series – 1944 and 2024 – back in November, that wasn't the headline-grabber. By revealing that the final episodes of the flagship series would hit Paramount Network screens this November, a big question was answered – but not the biggest question. For the flagship series, a return later this year will see the second half of Season 5 streaming nearly two years after the first half of the season wrapped. A combination of the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes and behind-the-scenes issues delayed production, and it's still not clear just how much of a role (if any) series star Kevin Costner (John Dutton) will play as the series nears its end.

But thanks to Deadline Hollywood, we've learned from Josh Lucas that his Young John Dutton will be returning. "I did text Taylor [Sheridan] a couple of months back and said, 'Hey man, I've loved working on the show so much.' He's like, 'Well, we'll be back." In addition, Lucas shared that the season is expected to have "10 or so more episodes and wrap up the story." Here's a look at Lucas offering some insights into the fifth & final season during the red carpet for Apple TV+'s Palm Royale:

"I think we're going to do 10 or more so episodes" : Josh Lucas reveals of the final season of #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/WFaSf3MWRw — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Within five years, we grew 'Yellowstone' from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and we're just getting started," shared Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, back in November when the news was first announced. "On the heels of '1883' and '1923's' success, our new planned spinoffs, '1944' and '2024,' will take audiences on a thrilling, new, and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan." It's expected that 1944 will continue to tell the history of the Duttons during that particular time period, while 2024 is assumed to be more of a spinoff than a sequel to the original series – with a new cast & location (but with crossover potential), and possibly with Matthew McConaughey as the lead.

Co-created by Sheridan and Linson, Yellowstone is executive-produced by John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, and Christina Voros (with both the original and new sequel series produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios).

