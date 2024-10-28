Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: taylor sheridan, yellowstone

Yellowstone Season 5: Wes Bentley on What The Land Means to Jamie

In this look at Taylor Sheridan & John Linson's Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, Wes Bentley explains what the future of the land means to Jamie.

In less than two weeks, it's the beginning of the end for Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone. Maybe. Whoever and whatever is left standing by the time the credits roll on this run of remaining Season 5 episodes, Kevin Costner's John Dutton won't be having a lot to do with it. But based on what we've seen so far, Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Cole Hauser) are running headlong at each other over the future of the land, the ranch, and the Dutton name – and we can't shake this feeling that some folks won't be making it out of all of this in one piece… or alive.

In the following look at what's gone down and what's to come, Wes Bentley explains how Jamie's position on what's best flies in the face of Beth's and John's – leading to an inevitable showdown:

"The absence was part of the ending. That's not something that we had to pivot, that was already written into the tapestry of the story. It was always going to happen; it just happened a little bit differently," Reilly shared with Entertainment Weekly., noting that Costner's absence didn't have in impact on how the series finale would play out. Now, here's a look back at how the show's return came together from the cast and creative team that made it happen:

With the series set to return on Sunday, November 10th, to Paramount Network (8-9 pm ET), CBS viewers will also get a chance to check out the opening episode later that same night (from 10-11 pm ET). Here's how CBS's lineup is looking for that night:

7-7:30 pm ET – "NFL on CBS"

7:30-9 pm ET/7:00-8:30 pm PT – "60 Minutes"

9-10 pm ET/8:30-9:30 pm PT – "Tracker"

10-11 pm ET/9:30-10:30 pm PT – "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 Premiere (exact timing depends on NFL broadcast)

Here's a look back at the date announcement and "Generations" teasers that were released over the summer for the show's return this November:

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Network's Yellowstone is executive-produced by Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.

