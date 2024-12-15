Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: paramount network, taylor sheridan, yellowstone

Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly's Post Appears to Confirm Series Finale

Based on Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly's post, tonight will be the franchise series' finale - but is spinoff/sequel series news on the way?

While it remains to be seen whether Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will reprise their respective roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler for a spinoff/sequel series, Reilly made it clear in a social media post that tonight's episode on Paramount Network "is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years." Last week, reports hit that Reilly and Hauser would be continuing the Dutton story – from the sound of what Reilly wrote, it sounds like it will be a spinoff/sequel series and not a sixth season of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone. Reportedly, Sheridan has been working up things on the creative end, with the spinoff possibly including other characters from the franchise series and also expected to have "Yellowstone" in its title. From the business side of things, a new Yellowstone spinoff series set in modern times and after the end of the main series would be a first for the overall franchise – and would also allow Paramount to keep streaming ownership of it.

"Hi, I'm so deep into another role at the moment about another land worth fighting for in the UK .. But across the pond, the finale is happening tonight of the show. Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years. Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons. I have made true lifelong friends. The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast. The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible, and I will forever be grateful for it. For Taylor Sheridan, who took a chance on me and continued to write her in ways I got to feel on fire as an actor. Thank you Taylor," Reilly wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which also included a preview for the series finale. "Thank you, the audience we made it for, for being on this journey with us. We really cared about making something special for you all … Enjoy tonight, get your tissues and your 🥃✌️"

Yellowstone: Kevin Costner on John Dutton's Fate

During his visit with SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program last month, Costner shared his thoughts on his character's fate during the return episode of Yellowstone. Costner was made aware of where the storyline went with his character, but the actor/director hadn't watched the actual episode at that point. In fact, Costner claimed he didn't know the show returned this past weekend.

"Well, I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night. That's a swear-to-God moment. I swear to God," Costner revealed. "I mean, I've been seeing ads with my face all over the place, and I'm thinking, 'Gee, I'm not in that one.' I'm not in this season. But I've been seeing… but I didn't realize yesterday was the thing. I really have… my focus has been on what I was having to do, and I've got a few calls to make. So you think — sometimes I'm like just a passenger in my life, you know, there's a lot going on. And somebody said, 'You know it played last night?' And I said, 'Hmm, OK.' So no, I found out about it this morning actually."

Based on what Costner learned regarding John's demise, it didn't sound like he planned on watching it anytime soon, either. "I didn't see it. I heard it's a suicide, so that doesn't make me want to rush to go see it," Costner said. From there, Costner and Smerconish discussed how that wouldn't fit with a character like John Dutton, with Costner adding an additional thought that would end up being proven before the credits rolled. "Well, they're pretty smart people. Maybe it's a red herring. Who knows? They're very good. And they'll figure that out," the actor/director added.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Network's Yellowstone is executive-produced by Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

