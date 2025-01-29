Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: spider-man, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

YFN Spider-Man Showrunner Defends Hudson Thames During Reddit AMA

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Showrunner Jeff Trammell believes Hudson Thames "misspoke" with his "annoying and woke" comment.

Heading into today's premiere of Marvel Animation and Showrunner Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, series star Hudson Thames (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) got a whole lot of folks on social media focusing more on his words than on the animated series. Speaking with Collider in support of the series, Thames was asked what it was like being given an opportunity to craft a unique take on the Peter Parker/Spider-Man universe – one that includes better representation when it comes to those who make up Peter's universe (including Colman Domingo voicing Norman Osborn).

"I thought it was awesome. I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn't, and I was like, 'Yes, this is great, it's so well written,' like it feels real. I'm the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what's happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice," Thames responded. Not long after the quote hit, many folks (us included) had questions about the "annoying and woke" part of Thames' response. Was that truly his "biggest fear"? What shows and films would he label "annoying and woke"? How does he define something as being "annoying and woke"?

Earlier today, Trammell took part in a Reddit AMA, where he was asked about Thames' comments. "Ha, I love Hudson and didn't focus too much on what he said. I believe he simply misspoke, and I know that's been weighing on him. I think we made a fantastic show that is going to appeal to a wide audience and hopefully captures what I love about this Spider-Man: that he's a guy who cares deeply about the people around him and always tries to do the right thing," Trammell responded. Here's a look:

