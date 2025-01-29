Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: captain america, daredevil, opinion, spider-man

Spider-Man, Daredevil & More Self-Inflicted PR Wounds for Marvel

Captain America: Brave New World, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Daredevil: Born Again have been having rough PR runs lately.

If I asked you what Anthony Mackie-starring Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel Animation and Jeff Trammell's animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring live-action series Daredevil: Born Again had in common, your first answer would probably be the most obvious one. They're all under the banner of Marvel Studios. But after this week (and it's only Wednesday), there's something else all three have in common. Each is a victim of self-inflicted PR wounds to varying degrees – and each of them was avoidable. What makes this even more surprising is that this is Marvel Studios we're talking about – they've been riding high for a long time with the reputation of being a well-oiled machine that knows what to do when it needs to slip into PR crisis mode. And yet… here's what we have…

"Daredevil: Born Again" Showrunner Dangerously Close to Going "Jupiter's Legacy": For us, how writer Mark Millar handled promoting Netflix's live-action adaptation of his comic book series Jupiter's Legacy is now a cautionary tale for those folks who dare to fly too close to the sun when talking up their projects at the expense of other projects that have loving and devoted fanbases. In the end, they come crashing down to earth when the film or series is released, and it doesn't live up to the impossible bar that was set by way too much shit-talking. Showrunner Dario Scardapane has drifted into that territory lately with comparisons to the original Netflix series and to DC Studios' Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin, which could be viewed as being a bit unnecessary and slightly antagonistic.

"We're even more grounded, even less stylized, even more rooted in the here and now. It's really strange. You work in a vacuum and then something else comes out and you go, 'Oh, wow'. I would say in many ways, 'The Penguin' is our direct competition [but] we're a little faster, meaner, cleaner in our storytelling," shared Scardapane about the DC Studios series. As for the Netflix series that came before the showrunner's take? "The earlier show, at its best, was fantastic. At its worst, it was two characters in a room talking about what a hero is. I felt that had been done. I'm not taking swipes. I just didn't want to hear characters grousing about their lot in life. I wanted to see them doing things." Again, why? Promote your project. Pick your battles.

"I'm Sorry, But This Is a Car Wash, 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Star Hudson Thames": Speaking with Collider ahead of the animated series' debut, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man star Hudson Thames (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) was asked what it was like being given an opportunity to craft a unique take on the Peter Parker/Spider-Man universe – one that includes better representation when it comes to those who make up Peter's universe (including Colman Domingo voicing Norman Osborn). "I thought it was awesome. I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn't, and I was like, 'Yes, this is great, it's so well written,' like it feels real. I'm the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what's happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice," Thames responded – though we're still not sure why.

Here's the thing – that part where he says, "I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke…" seems to come out of left field because – really, Hudson? Your "biggest fear" was that the animated project that you were going to be the lead voice on was "annoying and woke"? If that's the case, then please feel free to offer up the names of shows and films that you felt were "annoying and woke" – even better, share with us what you think makes a project "annoying and woke." It was an unnecessary line that vibes more like Thames was looking to cover his own ass long-term-career-wise.

"Captain America: Brave New World" Star Anthony Mackie Has "Superman" Moment: Remember a whole bunch of years ago when Superman's motto was changed from "Truth, Justice, and The American Way" to something more globally fitting because The Man of Steel represents the planet and not just one country? As you can expect, the move wasn't well received by folks who wrapped themselves a wee bit too tightly in the stars and stripes – but at least The Man of Steel didn't have "America" in his name. During an interview in Rome to promote Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie discussed what it is that Captain America represents – and apparently, America isn't one of them.

"For me, Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don't think the term 'America' should be one of those representations. It's about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable," Mackie explained, making the point (as we see it) that the character is more about representing goals, dreams, and aspirations than borders and country designations. Unfortunately, in a PR world, when the explanation of what a quote actually means is longer than the quote itself, you've already lost the battle. For his part, Mackie took to Instagram Stories to offer a clarification and do a little media clean-up – posting, "Let me be clear about this, I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like [Captain America] is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. [Captain America] has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."

