YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Set for March 9th; Trailer, Images Released

Set to hit Adult Swim screens on Sunday, March 9th, here's the official trailer for Michael Cusack's (Smiling Friends) YOLO: Rainbow Trinity.

Best friends and Australia's famed party duo – Sarah (Sarah Bishop) and Rachel (Todor Manojlovic) – are back for another journey overflowing with absurd and fantastical adventures. Set to hit Adult Swim screens on Sunday, March 9, at midnight, Michael Cusack's (Smiling Friends) YOLO: Rainbow Trinity ( a follow-up to YOLO: Crystal Fantasy and YOLO: Silver Destiny) finds Sarah and Rachel encountering more fun and silly characters populating their hometown of Wollongong than ever before "Season three of 'YOLO' is peak Michael Cusack," shared Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. "It's super surprising, fast, and funny, with the types of cheery characters only Michael can do. Plus, I have to say, a lot of great songsmithing from the man himself. If you haven't yet experienced 'YOLO,' this is the perfect season to dive in." Produced for Adult Swim by Princess Pictures and with the new episodes set to stream on Max on Mondays, here's a look at the image gallery and official overview that was released for YOLO: Rainbow Trinity – with the official trailer waiting above:

Here we go again! Another instalment of the YOLO franchise (yippee!), arguably in the top ten Intellectual Properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery! This season has lots of fun and interesting things happen LOL! Sarah and Rachel are Australian party girls, and they go on crazy adventures! It's soooo weird, zany and silly!!! The visuals are epic too. I hope you check this DUMB cartoon out :P hahaha. This is gonna be SO COOL. There are also other characters that come and go (also owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate media company). The weirdness and strangeness is OUT. OF. CONTROL in this new series!! LETS GOOO hahah!! WEE!! ASDNJKISADIAOSD

