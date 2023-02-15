You Season 4 Part 2 Official Trailer Finds Bloody Hell Breaking Loose Bloody hell is breaking loose for Prof. Jonathan Moore/Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in the official trailer for Netflix's You Season 4 Part 2.

Okay, so here's the thing about the Season 4 Part 2 trailer for Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's Netflix series You that was released earlier today. It's basically "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" from the very start, and the preview images released earlier today don't exactly make things any easier. So we're going to tread carefully here and just say that "Prof. Jonathan Moore," aka Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) & Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) are about to become the "bestest of buds" when the fourth season returns on March 9th. And Joe's not going to have a lot of say in the matter… not without losing everything.

Joining Badgley for the two-part, 10-episode season are Charlotte Richie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Tati Gabrielle, and Ed Speelers. Netflix's You wraps up Season 4 with the five-episode Part 2 hitting screens on March 9th. Now, here's a look at the official Season 4 Part 2 trailer released earlier today:

Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, Netflix's You asks the question,"What would you do for love?" When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way. "Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted worldview. And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole 'You' team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4," shared showrunner Gamble.

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.