You Season 4 Parts 1 & 2 Key Art: Penn Badgley-Starrer Arriving Early

With the U.S. celebrating Thanksgiving and the rest of the world celebrating it being Thursday, Netflix released new key art for the fourth season of the Penn Badgley-starring You. From NYC bookstore manager to Los Angeles shop clerk to suburban house-husband, Badgley's Joe Goldberg has worn a lot of masks over the course of three seasons of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's series. But this time around, Joe's heading to England in an attempt to pull off his most daring mask yet as Prof. Jonathan Moore. Joining Badgley for the series return are Charlotte Richie (Call The Midwife, Ghosts) and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus). Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Tati Gabrielle, and Ed Speelers are also on board as series regulars. As you can see from the image below, we also have Part 1 & Part 2 premiering a day early in 2023 (something to be thankful for no matter where you live in the world):

Here's a look back at the teaser for the return of Netflix's You, with Season 4 Part 1 set to hit on February 9th (followed by Part 2 on March 9th). That could mean a 5/5 split if the series has an episode order similar to previous seasons:

Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, Netflix's You asks the question,"What would you do for love?" When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way. "Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted worldview. And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole 'You' team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4," shared showrunner Gamble.

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.