You Season 5 Trailer Drops Monday: "Y'All Gonna Gag": Superfan Cardi B

Netflix tapped superfan Cardi B to offer some teases about the official trailer for the fifth and final season of Penn Badgley-starring You.

With a little more than a month to go until the fifth and final season of Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti's You hits our screens, Netflix has found a very cool way to get the word out that the Season 5 trailer is dropping on Monday. Let the amazing Cardi B – a proud fan of Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) adventures – check out the trailer early and then record a video teaser to get fans hyped up. That's exactly what the streamer did, with Cardi B teasing that there is "a little, cute surprise" that fans can expect.

Set to hit Netflix screens on April 24th, Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) are back on their old stomping grounds when the series returns, but things aren't getting any easier – especially now that Joe is looking at how things have gotten to where they are (and how he orchestrated all of it) in a different light. Complicating matters further is a young woman who has Joe questioning everything, as well as Kate's family – a mix that we're sure isn't going to end well for a lot of folks. Now, here's a look at what Cardi B had to say about tomorrow's trailer:

You Season 5: Welcome The Cast!

In terms of who's set to join Badgley and Ritchie for the final run, Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale) has joined the cast in the role of Bronte. An enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for him at his bookstore, Bronte and Joe connect over literature and loss. But in doing so, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self – causing him to question everything his life has become.

Anna Camp (True Blood) is set as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe's twin sisters-in-law. Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary … be they family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is "vaguely PR." But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies beneath Maddie's frivolous facade.

Griffin Matthews (Genius) is set as Teddy Lockwood, Joe's snarky yet loyal brother-in-law. A confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept.

In terms of recurring cast for the fifth season, Natasha Behnam (The Girls on the Bus) is set as Dominique, who appears to be an aloof hipster. But Dominique is, in fact, a passionate, clever, fiercely loyal young woman. Despite her wealthy upbringing, she's a headstrong caretaker among her scrappy artist friends. b's (Station 19, Birds of Empire) Phoenix is a shrewd and resourceful person with a strong moral code. Their young life was upended by tragedy, setting them on a course that led to New York and a search for renewed purpose. Pete Ploszek's (Parks and Recreation) is Harrison, Joe's golden retriever brother-in-law. A former pro football player and trophy husband to Reagan Lockwood, Harrison must balance the needs of his family with his own heart's desires. Tom Francis's (Sunset Boulevard) Clayton is a pretentious, self-absorbed, wannabe author whose vindictive, controlling nature draws Joe's attention, while Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer) stars as Detective Marquez.

Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, the fourth season was produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

