Young Justice, DC Animation An "Inspiration" to DCU Plans: James Gunn

Ever since James Gunn & Peter Safran took over as co-heads of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Studios, they haven't exactly lacked in folks offering them advice on what their "Bible" for a new DCU should look like. And even though we know that some announcements will be coming at the beginning of 2023, Gunn & Safran have confirmed a few things. When it comes to Wonder Woman, Superman & Black Adam, Patty Jenkins, Henry Cavill, and Dwayne Johnson each had a chance to meet with the duo before learning that they would not be part of the "new universe." We also learned that Gunn is writing the script for a Superman feature film (director not announced). But with this being television/streaming, you can imagine that we're more than a bit curious about what Gunn & Safran's plans have in store when it comes to live-action & animated series. Earlier today, Gunn confirmed that two animated series were influences on how the new DCU was mapped out, and it was a question/answer combination that should offer fans of Greg Weisman & Brandon Vietti's Young Justice some glimmers of hope.

In a thread stemming from his tweet regarding Johnson and Black Adam, Gunn was asked if any animated DC series were an inspiration for the overall greater DCU blueprint, referencing Justice League Unlimited and Young Justice, specifically. Gunn didn't mince words with his response, offering a pretty definitive "Definitely."

In an off-topic follow-up, Gunn was asked about "Elseworlds" projects being a part of the DCU, with Gunn clarifying "that is actively happening":

Here's a look back at Vietti's tweet from June, thanking the cast, crew & fans for all of their support over the years with the hope that another season could be on the horizon (along with the show's season key art sporting a very cool "yearbook' take to express their gratitude and appreciation further):