Young Sherlock: Dónal Finn Set as Moriarty for Guy Ritchie Series

Prime Video and EP Guy Ritchie's Hero Fiennes Tiffin-starring Young Sherlock has found its James Moriarty in Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time).

The casting news for director and EP Guy Ritchie's (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Covenant, The Gentlemen) upcoming Hero Fiennes Tiffin-starring Prime Video series Young Sherlock continues to roll on. Written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill (Deep State, Rogue) and inspired by Andy Lane's critically acclaimed "Young Sherlock Holmes" book series, Variety is reporting exclusively that Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time) has joined the cast in a very key role – James Moriarty, Holmes' (Fiennes Tiffin) Sherlock Holmes. Along with Fiennes-Tiffin and Fing, the streaming series also stars Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), and Colin Firth (The Staircase).

With all the wit and charm of Ritchie's feature films, Young Sherlock is set to be an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character. At age 19, Sherlock Holmes (Fiennes Tiffin) is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University, which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.

It was previously announced that Fiennes had been tapped for the role of Sherlock's dad – a scientist, explorer, and self-made businessman. In addition, McElhone is set as Sherlock's mother, Cordelia – a devoted mother, artist, and matriarch of the family. Not long after, we learned that Tseng was set for the role of Princess Gulun Shou'an – a Chinese Princess, Oxford University Scholar, and skilled martial artist. Firth is set for the role of Sir Bucephalus Hodge – though nothing else was released about the character.

"In 'Young Sherlock,' we're going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they've never imagined before," Ritchie said in a statement when the series was first announced. "We're going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love." Produced by Motive Pictures, Ritchie, Parkhill, Simon Kelton (Eddie the Eagle), Ivan Atkinson (The Gentlemen), Simon Maxwell (The Woman in the Wall, Deep State), Dhana Gilbert (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Colin Wilson (The Mandalorian), and Marc Resteghini are set as executive producers, with Harriet Creelman co-executive-producing.

