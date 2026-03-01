Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: SAG-AFTRA, The Actor Awards
Your 2026 Actor Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & Much More!
Hosted by Kristen Bell and kicking off on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, here's your viewing guide for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.
- The 2026 Actor Awards air live on Netflix March 1 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by Kristen Bell at the Shrine Auditorium.
- Red Carpet pre-show coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, featuring interviews, fashion highlights, and early winner reveals.
- Harrison Ford will receive the prestigious SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, presented by Woody Harrelson.
- The ceremony features A-list presenters and showcases top film and TV nominees voted on by SAG-AFTRA actors.
Tonight's the big night! The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA is ready to recognize the best and brightest that Television and Film have had to offer over the past year. To get in on the festivities, we've got a preview/viewing guide waiting for you below, including: a look at when and where to watch, who's on tap to host and present, who's receiving the union's Lifetime Achievement Award, and more – including a rundown of the categories and nominees in play tonight.
When & Where Can I Watch the 2026 Actor Awards? The 32nd Annual Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix Sunday, March 1st, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The Actor's Red Carpet pre-show will stream live globally on Netflix at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.
Who's Hosting the 2026 Actor Awards? Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This, The Good Place) will return to host The 32nd Annual Actor Awards:
Bell is an actress, philanthropist, children's book author, and producer who currently stars in the highly acclaimed Netflix comedy series, Nobody Wants This, alongside Adam Brody, in which she also serves as an executive producer. Recent acting credits include leading roles in the Amazon Prime comedy film The People We Hate at the Wedding, alongside Allison Janney and Ben Platt, and Netflix's parody comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.
She also starred in the NBC series The Good Place, opposite Ted Danson, the animated Amazon children's series Do, Re, & Mi, and STX Film's couponing adventure Queenpins. In 2019, Bell reprised her role as Anna in Frozen 2, which has earned over $1.45 billion, surpassing the $1.2 billion Frozen earned worldwide. Her other film credits include Bad Moms, Like Father, The Lifeguard, The Boss, Hit & Run, Movie 43, Some Girls, You Again, Burlesque, When in Rome, Couples Retreat, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pulse, Serious Moonlight, and David Mamet's Spartan. Her television credits include Veronica Mars, Parks & Recreation, Unsupervised, Deadwood, Heroes, and Party Down.
Who's Presenting During the 2026 Actor Awards? At the time of this writing (and with surprises expected), viewers can expect to see Allison Janney, Andy Garcia, Angela Kinsey, Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Claire Danes, Connor Storrie, Christoph Waltz, Damian Lewis, Damson Idris, Delroy Lindo, Ellie Kemper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jacob Elordi, Janelle James, Jenna Fischer, Jenna Ortega, Jessie Buckley, Lisa Kudrow, Megan Stalter, Mia Goth, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Mindy Kaling, Odessa A'Zion, Paul W. Downs, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Sean Astin, Sterling K. Brown, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Okonma, Viola Davis, Wunmi Mosaku, Yerin Ha, and more.
What About The Actor's Red Carpet? New York Times bestselling author, multi-faceted creator, and fashion tastemaker Paige DeSorbo and Emmy Award-nominated host and media entrepreneur Scott Evans will host the official Actor Awards pre-show streaming live globally on Netflix at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The official pre-show will feature DeSorbo and Evans interviewing nominees and presenters, highlighting the evening's fashion and offering viewers a front-row look at the red carpet. During the pre-show, winners for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Television Series will also be announced.
SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award to Harrison Ford: Woody Harrelson will formally present Harrison Ford with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, honoring his decades-long career and enduring contributions to film, television, and humanitarian causes. Given annually to an actor who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession," the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award will be the latest recognition in Ford's remarkable six-decade career. Over the years, Ford has captivated global audiences with genre-defining performances and characters that have become woven into the fabric of our culture, while also contributing meaningfully to various humanitarian and environmental causes.
2026 Actor Awards Nominees – Television & Film
The Actor Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year (eligibility period: January 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025). The Actor Awards are the only top industry honors in which actors vote on actors, selected entirely by SAG-AFTRA members, who number over 118,000 eligible voters. Final voting opened on Wednesday, January 14th, and closed at Noon PT on Friday, February 27th. Here's a look at the nominees:
2026 Actor Awards Nominees – Film
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Marty Mauser – "MARTY SUPREME"
LEONARDO DICAPRIO / Bob – "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"
ETHAN HAWKE / Lorenz Hart – "BLUE MOON"
MICHAEL B. JORDAN / Smoke/Stack – "SINNERS"
JESSE PLEMONS / Teddy – "BUGONIA"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
JESSIE BUCKLEY / Agnes – "HAMNET"
ROSE BYRNE / Linda – "IF I HAD LEGS I'D KICK YOU"
KATE HUDSON / Claire – "SONG SUNG BLUE"
CHASE INFINITI / Willa – "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"
EMMA STONE / Michelle – "BUGONIA"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
MILES CATON / Sammie Moore – "SINNERS"
BENICIO DEL TORO / Sensei Sergio St. Carlos – "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"
JACOB ELORDI / The Creature – "FRANKENSTEIN"
PAUL MESCAL / Will – "HAMNET"
SEAN PENN / Col. Steven J. Lockjaw – "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
ODESSA A'ZION / Rachel Mizler – "MARTY SUPREME"
ARIANA GRANDE / Glinda – "WICKED: FOR GOOD"
AMY MADIGAN / Gladys – "WEAPONS"
WUNMI MOSAKU / Annie – "SINNERS"
TEYANA TAYLOR / Perfidia – "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
FRANKENSTEIN
DAVID BRADLEY / Blind Man
CHRISTIAN CONVERY / Young Victor Frankenstein
CHARLES DANCE / Leopold Frankenstein
JACOB ELORDI / The Creature
MIA GOTH / Elizabeth/Claire Frankenstein
OSCAR ISAAC / Victor Frankenstein
FELIX KAMMERER / William Frankenstein
LARS MIKKELSEN / Capt. Anderson
CHRISTOPH WALTZ / Harlander
HAMNET
JOE ALWYN / Bartholomew
JESSIE BUCKLEY / Agnes
NOAH JUPE / Hamlet
PAUL MESCAL / Will
EMILY WATSON / Mary
MARTY SUPREME
ODESSA A'ZION / Rachel Mizler
SANDRA BERNHARD / Judy
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Marty Mauser
EMORY COHEN / Ira Mizler
FRAN DRESCHER / Rebecca Mauser
ABEL FERRARA / Ezra Mishkin
PENN JILLETTE / Hoff
KOTO KAWAGUCHI / Koto Endo
LUKE MANLEY / Dion Galanis
TYLER OKONMA / Wally
KEVIN O'LEARY / Milton Rockwell
GWYNETH PALTROW / Kay Stone
GÉZA RÖHRIG / Béla Kletzki
LARRY RATSO SLOMAN / Murray Norkin
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
BENICIO DEL TORO / Sensei Sergio St. Carlos
LEONARDO DICAPRIO / Bob
REGINA HALL / Deandra
CHASE INFINITI / Willa
SEAN PENN / Col. Steven J. Lockjaw
TEYANA TAYLOR / Perfidia
SINNERS
MILES CATON / Sammie Moore
BUDDY GUY / Old Sammie
MICHAEL B. JORDAN / Smoke/Stack
JAYME LAWSON / Pearline
DELROY LINDO / Delta Slim
OMAR MILLER / Cornbread
WUNMI MOSAKU / Annie
JACK O'CONNELL / Remmick
HAILEE STEINFELD / Mary
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
F1
FRANKENSTEIN
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
SINNERS
2026 Actor Awards Nominees – Television
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
JASON BATEMAN / Vince Friedkin – "BLACK RABBIT"
OWEN COOPER / Jamie Miller – "ADOLESCENCE"
STEPHEN GRAHAM / Eddie Miller – "ADOLESCENCE"
CHARLIE HUNNAM / Ed Gein – "MONSTER: THE ED GEIN STORY"
MATTHEW RHYS / Nile Jarvis – "THE BEAST IN ME"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
CLAIRE DANES / Agatha Wiggs – "THE BEAST IN ME"
ERIN DOHERTY / Briony Ariston – "ADOLESCENCE"
SARAH SNOOK / Marissa Irvine – "ALL HER FAULT"
CHRISTINE TREMARCO / Manda Miller – "ADOLESCENCE"
MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Molly – "DYING FOR SEX"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
STERLING K. BROWN / Agent Xavier Collins – "PARADISE"
BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison – "THE MORNING SHOW"
WALTON GOGGINS / Rick Hatchett – "THE WHITE LOTUS"
GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb – "SLOW HORSES"
NOAH WYLE / Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch – "THE PITT"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
BRITT LOWER / Helly – "SEVERANCE"
PARKER POSEY / Victoria Ratliff – "THE WHITE LOTUS"
KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler – "THE DIPLOMAT"
RHEA SEEHORN / Carol – "PLURIBUS"
AIMEE LOU WOOD / Chelsea – "THE WHITE LOTUS"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
IKE BARINHOLTZ / Sal Saperstein – "THE STUDIO"
ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov – "NOBODY WANTS THIS"
TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk – "A MAN ON THE INSIDE"
SETH ROGEN / Matt Remick – "THE STUDIO"
MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – "ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
KATHRYN HAHN / Maya Mason – "THE STUDIO"
CATHERINE O'HARA / Patty Leigh – "THE STUDIO"
JENNA ORTEGA / Wednesday Addams – "WEDNESDAY"
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – "HACKS"
KRISTEN WIIG / Maxine Simmons – "PALM ROYALE"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE DIPLOMAT
ALI AHN / Eidra Park
PENNY DOWNIE / Frances Munning
ROSALINE ELBAY / Nora Koriem
ATO ESSANDOH / Stuart Hayford
DAVID GYASI / Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison
RORY KINNEAR / Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge
NANA MENSAH / Billie Appiah
GRAHAM MILLER / Neil Barrow
KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler
RUFUS SEWELL / Hal Wyler
LANDMAN
PAULINA CHÁVEZ / Ariana
MARK COLLIE / Sheriff Walt Joeberg
SAM ELLIOTT / T.L. Norris
COLM FEORE / Nathan
ANDY GARCIA / Gallino
JAMES JORDAN / Dale Bradley
ALI LARTER / Angela Norris
JACOB LOFLAND / Cooper Norris
CALEB MARTIN / Ben "BR" Reynolds
DEMI MOORE / Cami Miller
MICHELLE RANDOLPH / Ainsley Norris
MUSTAFA SPEAKS / Boss
BILLY BOB THORNTON / Tommy Norris
KAYLA WALLACE / Rebecca Falcone
THE PITT
AMIELYNN ABELLERA / Nurse Perlah Alawi
SHABANA AZEEZ / Med Student Victoria Javadi
PATRICK BALL / Dr. Frank Langdon
ISA BRIONES / Dr. Trinity Santos
JALEN THOMAS BROOKS / Nurse Mateo Diaz
TAYLOR DEARDEN / Dr. Mel King
FIONA DOURIF / Dr. Cassie McKay
SUPRIYA GANESH / Dr. Samira Mohan
JOANNA GOING / Theresa Saunders
GERRAN HOWELL / Med Student Dennis Whitaker
MICHAEL HYATT / Gloria
TRACY IFEACHOR / Dr. Heather Collins
KATHERINE LANASA / Charge Nurse Dana Evans
KRYSTEL V. MCNEIL / Kiara Alfaro
BRANDON MENDEZ HOMER / Nurse Donnie Donahue
ALEXANDRA METZ / Dr. Yolanda Garcia
TRACY VILAR / Lupe Perez
KRISTIN VILLANUEVA / Nurse Princess Dela Cruz
NOAH WYLE / Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch
SEVERANCE
PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Harmony Cobel
SARAH BOCK / Miss Huang
MICHAEL CHERNUS / Ricken
ZACH CHERRY / Dylan
DICHEN LACHMAN / Ms. Casey
BRITT LOWER / Helly
DARRI ÓLAFSSON / Drummond
ADAM SCOTT / Mark
TRAMELL TILLMAN / Milchick
JEN TULLOCK / Devon
JOHN TURTURRO / Irving
CHRISTOPHER WALKEN / Burt
THE WHITE LOTUS
LESLIE BIBB / Kate Bohr
CARRIE COON / Laurie Duffy
NICHOLAS DUVERNAY / Zion Lindsey
ARNAS FEDARAVIČIUS / Valentin
CHRISTIAN FRIEDEL / Fabian
SCOTT GLENN / Jim Hollinger
WALTON GOGGINS / Rick Hatchett
JON GRIES / Gary/Greg Hunt
DOM HETRAKUL / Pornchai
SARAH CATHERINE HOOK / Piper Ratliff
JASON ISAACS / Timothy Ratliff
YURI KOLOKOLNIKOV / Vlad
JULIAN KOSTOV / Aleksei
CHARLOTTE LE BON / Chloe
LALISA MANOBAL / Mook
MICHELLE MONAGHAN / Jaclyn Lemon
SAM NIVOLA / Lochlan Ratliff
MORGANA O'REILLY / Pam
LEK PATRAVADI / Sritala
SHALINI PEIRIS / Amrita
PARKER POSEY / Victoria Ratliff
SAM ROCKWELL / Frank
NATASHA ROTHWELL / Belinda Lindsey
PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER / Saxon Ratliff
TAYME THAPTHIMTHONG / Gaitok
AIMEE LOU WOOD / Chelsea
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues
WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS / Mr. Johnson
JANELLE JAMES / Ava Coleman
CHRIS PERFETTI / Jacob Hill
SHERYL LEE RALPH / Barbara Howard
LISA ANN WALTER / Melissa Schemmenti
TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS / Gregory Eddie
THE BEAR
LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus Brooks
LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Bettina "Tina" Marrero
AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu
ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto
EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim
COREY HENDRIX / Gary "Sweeps" Woods
ANDREW LOPEZ / Garrett
MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak
EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich
OLIVER PLATT / Uncle Jimmy
SARAH RAMOS / Jessica
RICKY STAFFIERI / Theodore Fak
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
HACKS
ROSE ABDOO / Josefina
DAN BUCATINSKY / Rob
CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan
PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.
HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels
MARK INDELICATO / Damien
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance
MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer
MICHAELA WATKINS / Stacey
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
MICHAEL CYRIL CREIGHTON / Howard Morris
BEANIE FELDSTEIN / Thē
JERMAINE FOWLER / Randall
SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora
JACKIE HOFFMAN / Uma Heller
STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage
MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam
DIANNE WIEST / Rainey
THE STUDIO
IKE BARINHOLTZ / Sal Saperstein
KATHRYN HAHN / Maya Mason
CATHERINE O'HARA / Patty Leigh
SETH ROGEN / Matt Remick
CHASE SUI WONDERS / Quinn Hackett
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
ANDOR
LANDMAN
THE LAST OF US
SQUID GAME
STRANGER THINGS
Silent House Productions will return to produce The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA on Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Netflix. Jon Brockett will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Silent House Productions' Emmy winners Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn, who will serve as Executive Producers.