Your 2026 Actor Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & Much More!

Hosted by Kristen Bell and kicking off on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, here's your viewing guide for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.

Article Summary The 2026 Actor Awards air live on Netflix March 1 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by Kristen Bell at the Shrine Auditorium.

Red Carpet pre-show coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, featuring interviews, fashion highlights, and early winner reveals.

Harrison Ford will receive the prestigious SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, presented by Woody Harrelson.

The ceremony features A-list presenters and showcases top film and TV nominees voted on by SAG-AFTRA actors.

Tonight's the big night! The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA is ready to recognize the best and brightest that Television and Film have had to offer over the past year. To get in on the festivities, we've got a preview/viewing guide waiting for you below, including: a look at when and where to watch, who's on tap to host and present, who's receiving the union's Lifetime Achievement Award, and more – including a rundown of the categories and nominees in play tonight.

When & Where Can I Watch the 2026 Actor Awards? The 32nd Annual Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix Sunday, March 1st, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The Actor's Red Carpet pre-show will stream live globally on Netflix at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Who's Hosting the 2026 Actor Awards? Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This, The Good Place) will return to host The 32nd Annual Actor Awards:

Bell is an actress, philanthropist, children's book author, and producer who currently stars in the highly acclaimed Netflix comedy series, Nobody Wants This, alongside Adam Brody, in which she also serves as an executive producer. Recent acting credits include leading roles in the Amazon Prime comedy film The People We Hate at the Wedding, alongside Allison Janney and Ben Platt, and Netflix's parody comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. She also starred in the NBC series The Good Place, opposite Ted Danson, the animated Amazon children's series Do, Re, & Mi, and STX Film's couponing adventure Queenpins. In 2019, Bell reprised her role as Anna in Frozen 2, which has earned over $1.45 billion, surpassing the $1.2 billion Frozen earned worldwide. Her other film credits include Bad Moms, Like Father, The Lifeguard, The Boss, Hit & Run, Movie 43, Some Girls, You Again, Burlesque, When in Rome, Couples Retreat, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pulse, Serious Moonlight, and David Mamet's Spartan. Her television credits include Veronica Mars, Parks & Recreation, Unsupervised, Deadwood, Heroes, and Party Down.

Who's Presenting During the 2026 Actor Awards? At the time of this writing (and with surprises expected), viewers can expect to see Allison Janney, Andy Garcia, Angela Kinsey, Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Claire Danes, Connor Storrie, Christoph Waltz, Damian Lewis, Damson Idris, Delroy Lindo, Ellie Kemper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jacob Elordi, Janelle James, Jenna Fischer, Jenna Ortega, Jessie Buckley, Lisa Kudrow, Megan Stalter, Mia Goth, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Mindy Kaling, Odessa A'Zion, Paul W. Downs, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Sean Astin, Sterling K. Brown, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Okonma, Viola Davis, Wunmi Mosaku, Yerin Ha, and more.

What About The Actor's Red Carpet? New York Times bestselling author, multi-faceted creator, and fashion tastemaker Paige DeSorbo and Emmy Award-nominated host and media entrepreneur Scott Evans will host the official Actor Awards pre-show streaming live globally on Netflix at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The official pre-show will feature DeSorbo and Evans interviewing nominees and presenters, highlighting the evening's fashion and offering viewers a front-row look at the red carpet. During the pre-show, winners for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Television Series will also be announced.

SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award to Harrison Ford: Woody Harrelson will formally present Harrison Ford with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, honoring his decades-long career and enduring contributions to film, television, and humanitarian causes. Given annually to an actor who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession," the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award will be the latest recognition in Ford's remarkable six-decade career. Over the years, Ford has captivated global audiences with genre-defining performances and characters that have become woven into the fabric of our culture, while also contributing meaningfully to various humanitarian and environmental causes.

2026 Actor Awards Nominees – Television & Film

The Actor Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year (eligibility period: January 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025). The Actor Awards are the only top industry honors in which actors vote on actors, selected entirely by SAG-AFTRA members, who number over 118,000 eligible voters. Final voting opened on Wednesday, January 14th, and closed at Noon PT on Friday, February 27th. Here's a look at the nominees:

2026 Actor Awards Nominees – Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Marty Mauser – "MARTY SUPREME"

LEONARDO DICAPRIO / Bob – "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"

ETHAN HAWKE / Lorenz Hart – "BLUE MOON"

MICHAEL B. JORDAN / Smoke/Stack – "SINNERS"

JESSE PLEMONS / Teddy – "BUGONIA"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JESSIE BUCKLEY / Agnes – "HAMNET"

ROSE BYRNE / Linda – "IF I HAD LEGS I'D KICK YOU"

KATE HUDSON / Claire – "SONG SUNG BLUE"

CHASE INFINITI / Willa – "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"

EMMA STONE / Michelle – "BUGONIA"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

MILES CATON / Sammie Moore – "SINNERS"

BENICIO DEL TORO / Sensei Sergio St. Carlos – "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"

JACOB ELORDI / The Creature – "FRANKENSTEIN"

PAUL MESCAL / Will – "HAMNET"

SEAN PENN / Col. Steven J. Lockjaw – "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

ODESSA A'ZION / Rachel Mizler – "MARTY SUPREME"

ARIANA GRANDE / Glinda – "WICKED: FOR GOOD"

AMY MADIGAN / Gladys – "WEAPONS"

WUNMI MOSAKU / Annie – "SINNERS"

TEYANA TAYLOR / Perfidia – "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

FRANKENSTEIN

DAVID BRADLEY / Blind Man

CHRISTIAN CONVERY / Young Victor Frankenstein

CHARLES DANCE / Leopold Frankenstein

JACOB ELORDI / The Creature

MIA GOTH / Elizabeth/Claire Frankenstein

OSCAR ISAAC / Victor Frankenstein

FELIX KAMMERER / William Frankenstein

LARS MIKKELSEN / Capt. Anderson

CHRISTOPH WALTZ / Harlander

HAMNET

JOE ALWYN / Bartholomew

JESSIE BUCKLEY / Agnes

NOAH JUPE / Hamlet

PAUL MESCAL / Will

EMILY WATSON / Mary

MARTY SUPREME

ODESSA A'ZION / Rachel Mizler

SANDRA BERNHARD / Judy

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Marty Mauser

EMORY COHEN / Ira Mizler

FRAN DRESCHER / Rebecca Mauser

ABEL FERRARA / Ezra Mishkin

PENN JILLETTE / Hoff

KOTO KAWAGUCHI / Koto Endo

LUKE MANLEY / Dion Galanis

TYLER OKONMA / Wally

KEVIN O'LEARY / Milton Rockwell

GWYNETH PALTROW / Kay Stone

GÉZA RÖHRIG / Béla Kletzki

LARRY RATSO SLOMAN / Murray Norkin

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

BENICIO DEL TORO / Sensei Sergio St. Carlos

LEONARDO DICAPRIO / Bob

REGINA HALL / Deandra

CHASE INFINITI / Willa

SEAN PENN / Col. Steven J. Lockjaw

TEYANA TAYLOR / Perfidia

SINNERS

MILES CATON / Sammie Moore

BUDDY GUY / Old Sammie

MICHAEL B. JORDAN / Smoke/Stack

JAYME LAWSON / Pearline

DELROY LINDO / Delta Slim

OMAR MILLER / Cornbread

WUNMI MOSAKU / Annie

JACK O'CONNELL / Remmick

HAILEE STEINFELD / Mary

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

FRANKENSTEIN

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

SINNERS

2026 Actor Awards Nominees – Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JASON BATEMAN / Vince Friedkin – "BLACK RABBIT"

OWEN COOPER / Jamie Miller – "ADOLESCENCE"

STEPHEN GRAHAM / Eddie Miller – "ADOLESCENCE"

CHARLIE HUNNAM / Ed Gein – "MONSTER: THE ED GEIN STORY"

MATTHEW RHYS / Nile Jarvis – "THE BEAST IN ME"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

CLAIRE DANES / Agatha Wiggs – "THE BEAST IN ME"

ERIN DOHERTY / Briony Ariston – "ADOLESCENCE"

SARAH SNOOK / Marissa Irvine – "ALL HER FAULT"

CHRISTINE TREMARCO / Manda Miller – "ADOLESCENCE"

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Molly – "DYING FOR SEX"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

STERLING K. BROWN / Agent Xavier Collins – "PARADISE"

BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison – "THE MORNING SHOW"

WALTON GOGGINS / Rick Hatchett – "THE WHITE LOTUS"

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb – "SLOW HORSES"

NOAH WYLE / Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch – "THE PITT"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

BRITT LOWER / Helly – "SEVERANCE"

PARKER POSEY / Victoria Ratliff – "THE WHITE LOTUS"

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler – "THE DIPLOMAT"

RHEA SEEHORN / Carol – "PLURIBUS"

AIMEE LOU WOOD / Chelsea – "THE WHITE LOTUS"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

IKE BARINHOLTZ / Sal Saperstein – "THE STUDIO"

ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov – "NOBODY WANTS THIS"

TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk – "A MAN ON THE INSIDE"

SETH ROGEN / Matt Remick – "THE STUDIO"

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – "ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KATHRYN HAHN / Maya Mason – "THE STUDIO"

CATHERINE O'HARA / Patty Leigh – "THE STUDIO"

JENNA ORTEGA / Wednesday Addams – "WEDNESDAY"

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – "HACKS"

KRISTEN WIIG / Maxine Simmons – "PALM ROYALE"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE DIPLOMAT

ALI AHN / Eidra Park

PENNY DOWNIE / Frances Munning

ROSALINE ELBAY / Nora Koriem

ATO ESSANDOH / Stuart Hayford

DAVID GYASI / Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison

RORY KINNEAR / Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge

NANA MENSAH / Billie Appiah

GRAHAM MILLER / Neil Barrow

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler

RUFUS SEWELL / Hal Wyler

LANDMAN

PAULINA CHÁVEZ / Ariana

MARK COLLIE / Sheriff Walt Joeberg

SAM ELLIOTT / T.L. Norris

COLM FEORE / Nathan

ANDY GARCIA / Gallino

JAMES JORDAN / Dale Bradley

ALI LARTER / Angela Norris

JACOB LOFLAND / Cooper Norris

CALEB MARTIN / Ben "BR" Reynolds

DEMI MOORE / Cami Miller

MICHELLE RANDOLPH / Ainsley Norris

MUSTAFA SPEAKS / Boss

BILLY BOB THORNTON / Tommy Norris

KAYLA WALLACE / Rebecca Falcone

THE PITT

AMIELYNN ABELLERA / Nurse Perlah Alawi

SHABANA AZEEZ / Med Student Victoria Javadi

PATRICK BALL / Dr. Frank Langdon

ISA BRIONES / Dr. Trinity Santos

JALEN THOMAS BROOKS / Nurse Mateo Diaz

TAYLOR DEARDEN / Dr. Mel King

FIONA DOURIF / Dr. Cassie McKay

SUPRIYA GANESH / Dr. Samira Mohan

JOANNA GOING / Theresa Saunders

GERRAN HOWELL / Med Student Dennis Whitaker

MICHAEL HYATT / Gloria

TRACY IFEACHOR / Dr. Heather Collins

KATHERINE LANASA / Charge Nurse Dana Evans

KRYSTEL V. MCNEIL / Kiara Alfaro

BRANDON MENDEZ HOMER / Nurse Donnie Donahue

ALEXANDRA METZ / Dr. Yolanda Garcia

TRACY VILAR / Lupe Perez

KRISTIN VILLANUEVA / Nurse Princess Dela Cruz

NOAH WYLE / Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch

SEVERANCE

PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Harmony Cobel

SARAH BOCK / Miss Huang

MICHAEL CHERNUS / Ricken

ZACH CHERRY / Dylan

DICHEN LACHMAN / Ms. Casey

BRITT LOWER / Helly

DARRI ÓLAFSSON / Drummond

ADAM SCOTT / Mark

TRAMELL TILLMAN / Milchick

JEN TULLOCK / Devon

JOHN TURTURRO / Irving

CHRISTOPHER WALKEN / Burt

THE WHITE LOTUS

LESLIE BIBB / Kate Bohr

CARRIE COON / Laurie Duffy

NICHOLAS DUVERNAY / Zion Lindsey

ARNAS FEDARAVIČIUS / Valentin

CHRISTIAN FRIEDEL / Fabian

SCOTT GLENN / Jim Hollinger

WALTON GOGGINS / Rick Hatchett

JON GRIES / Gary/Greg Hunt

DOM HETRAKUL / Pornchai

SARAH CATHERINE HOOK / Piper Ratliff

JASON ISAACS / Timothy Ratliff

YURI KOLOKOLNIKOV / Vlad

JULIAN KOSTOV / Aleksei

CHARLOTTE LE BON / Chloe

LALISA MANOBAL / Mook

MICHELLE MONAGHAN / Jaclyn Lemon

SAM NIVOLA / Lochlan Ratliff

MORGANA O'REILLY / Pam

LEK PATRAVADI / Sritala

SHALINI PEIRIS / Amrita

PARKER POSEY / Victoria Ratliff

SAM ROCKWELL / Frank

NATASHA ROTHWELL / Belinda Lindsey

PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER / Saxon Ratliff

TAYME THAPTHIMTHONG / Gaitok

AIMEE LOU WOOD / Chelsea

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues

WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS / Mr. Johnson

JANELLE JAMES / Ava Coleman

CHRIS PERFETTI / Jacob Hill

SHERYL LEE RALPH / Barbara Howard

LISA ANN WALTER / Melissa Schemmenti

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS / Gregory Eddie

THE BEAR

LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus Brooks

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Bettina "Tina" Marrero

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu

ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim

COREY HENDRIX / Gary "Sweeps" Woods

ANDREW LOPEZ / Garrett

MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

OLIVER PLATT / Uncle Jimmy

SARAH RAMOS / Jessica

RICKY STAFFIERI / Theodore Fak

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

HACKS

ROSE ABDOO / Josefina

DAN BUCATINSKY / Rob

CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan

PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels

MARK INDELICATO / Damien

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer

MICHAELA WATKINS / Stacey

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MICHAEL CYRIL CREIGHTON / Howard Morris

BEANIE FELDSTEIN / Thē

JERMAINE FOWLER / Randall

SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora

JACKIE HOFFMAN / Uma Heller

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam

DIANNE WIEST / Rainey

THE STUDIO

IKE BARINHOLTZ / Sal Saperstein

KATHRYN HAHN / Maya Mason

CATHERINE O'HARA / Patty Leigh

SETH ROGEN / Matt Remick

CHASE SUI WONDERS / Quinn Hackett

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

ANDOR

LANDMAN

THE LAST OF US

SQUID GAME

STRANGER THINGS

Silent House Productions will return to produce The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA on Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Netflix. Jon Brockett will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Silent House Productions' Emmy winners Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn, who will serve as Executive Producers.

