Your 68th Grammys Preview/Viewing Guide: Nominees, Performers & More

Here's your viewing guide to tonight's 68th Grammys on CBS and Paramount+, including video previews, a look at the nominees, and much more!

Article Summary All you need to watch the 68th Grammys live on CBS and Paramount+, plus red carpet preshow info

Full list of 2026 Grammy performers, presenters, and special tribute segments revealed

Key 2026 Grammy nominees, including Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and more

Get the latest on Best New Artist contenders, social media links, and major category nominees

We're only a few hours away from the 68th Grammy Awards, with Emmy Award-winning, Golden Globe Award-nominated, and Grammy Award-nominated comedian Trevor Noah returning for his sixth and final time as host for the big event. With the musical extravaganza broadcasting/streaming live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, we've got a look at what you need to know to join in on the fun. What follows is our preview/viewing guide, with a rundown of who's performing, who's presenting, special segments, and more – and yes, a look at the nominees. We've also included some "extras" that we thought you might appreciate. But before we get to all of that…

68th Grammys: When & Where to Watch: The Grammy Awards run 8:00-11:30 PM ET/5:00-8:30 PM PT, live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (with the Premium plan). You might want to consider accessing CBS via subscriptions to DirecTV Live, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo, and others (some of which may offer free trials). A red carpet preshow kicks off at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET, with more intel below.

68th Grammys: Red-Carpet Preshow, Social Media Coverage & More

Follow Recording Academy/GRAMMYS on Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , Facebook , LinkedIn , Threads, and X and use #Grammys to join the conversation. In addition, you can check out Your Backstage Pass to the 2026 GRAMMYs LIVE on Shorts – here's a look at what you need to know

"Grammy Live From The Red Carpet" kicks off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET online and on the Recording Academy's YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook channels (and in full and on demand shortly after the livestream ends). Viewers can look forward to exclusive interviews and fashion highlights live from the Grammy red carpet. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning TV host and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Cassie DiLaura and Big Brother winner and reality TV personality Taylor Hale, Grammy Live From The Red Carpet is a live show that gives you all the Grammy red carpet action with all your favorite artists and current nominees at the 2026 Grammys.

68th Grammys: Presenters List: As of this writing, Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, Harry Styles, Jeff Goldblum, KAROL G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor will present tonight, with an additional surprise presenter still to be revealed.

68th Grammys: Performers List: As of this writing, performers for include Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Andrew Watt, Brandy Clark, Chad Smith, Clipse, Duff McKagan, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Lukas Nelson, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Sabrina Carpenter, Slash, SOMBR, and The Marías.

68th Grammys Special "Best New Artist" Performance: Grammy Award nominees Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías will perform in a special Best New Artist segment.

Addison Rae is nominated for the first time this year in the Best New Artist category, backed by the success of her debut album, Addison.

is nominated for the first time this year in the Best New Artist category, backed by the success of her debut album, Addison. Alex Warren is also a first-time nominee this year, earning a Best New Artist nomination propelled by the success of his album You'll Be Alright, Kid and record-breaking hit "Ordinary."

is also a first-time nominee this year, earning a Best New Artist nomination propelled by the success of his album You'll Be Alright, Kid and record-breaking hit "Ordinary." First-time Grammy nominees KATSEYE are up for two Grammy Awards this year: Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Gabriela").

are up for two Grammy Awards this year: Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Gabriela"). Grammy winner Leon Thomas is up for six Grammy Awards this year: Album of the Year (MUTT), Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance ("MUTT [Live from NPR's Tiny Desk]"), Best Traditional R&B Performance ("VIBES DON'T LIE"), Best R&B Song ("YES IT IS") and Best R&B Album (MUTT).

is up for six Grammy Awards this year: Album of the Year (MUTT), Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance ("MUTT [Live from NPR's Tiny Desk]"), Best Traditional R&B Performance ("VIBES DON'T LIE"), Best R&B Song ("YES IT IS") and Best R&B Album (MUTT). First-time Grammy nominee Lola Young is up for two Grammy Awards this year: Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance ("Messy").

is up for two Grammy Awards this year: Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance ("Messy"). Olivia Dean is a first-time nominee this year as well, earning a Best New Artist nomination driven by the success of her acclaimed album The Art of Loving and multiple charting singles, including "Man I Need."

is a first-time nominee this year as well, earning a Best New Artist nomination driven by the success of her acclaimed album The Art of Loving and multiple charting singles, including "Man I Need." First-time nominee SOMBR is also up for Best New Artist this year, fueled by the success of his debut album, I Barely Know Her.

is also up for Best New Artist this year, fueled by the success of his debut album, I Barely Know Her. Rounding out the category, The Marías join this year's Best New Artist nominees following the success of their chart-topping single "Back to Me."

68th Grammys "In Memorium" Moments: Reba McEntire will be joined by Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson to pay tribute to those we've recently lost in the creative community, featuring just some of the musical icons who have passed away this year. Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform in honor of D'Angelo and Roberta Flack. A special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne will feature Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash.

The 68th Annual Grammys: A Rundown of Nominees

Who pulled in the big numbers this year, nominations-wise? We've got Kendrick Lamar (9), Cirkut (7), Jack Antonoff (7), Lady Gaga (7), Bad Bunny (6), Leon Thomas (6), Sabrina Carpenter (6), Serban Ghenea (6), Andrew Watt (5), Clipse (5), Doechii (5), Sounwave (5), SZA (5), Turnstile (5), and Tyler, The Creator (5). This year's eligibility period includes recordings released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025. The final round of Grammy Awards voting to determine Grammy winners took place from December 12, 2025, to January 5, 2026. Here's a sample of who was nominated this year in 12 fields and 95 categories. A complete list is available on The Recording Academy's main Grammy Awards website.

Record Of The Year

"DtMF" – Bad Bunny

"Manchild" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Anxiety" – Doechii

"WILDFLOWER" – Billie Eilish

"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga

"luther" – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

"The Subway" – Chappell Roan

"APT." – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny

SWAG – Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

MUTT – Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator

Song Of The Year

"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Anxiety" – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

"APT." – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

"DtMF" – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

"Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"]" – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

"luther" – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

"Manchild" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

"WILDFLOWER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Defying Gravity" – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

"Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"]" – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

"Gabriela" – KATSEYE

"APT." – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

"30 for 30" – SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG – Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM – Lady Gaga

I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims

Best Dance Pop Recording

"Bluest Flame" – Selena Gomez & benny blanco

"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga

"Midnight Sun" – Zara Larsson

"Just Keep Watching (From "F1® The Movie")" – Tate McRae

"Illegal" – PinkPantheress

Best Rock Song

"As Alive as You Need Me to Be" – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

"Caramel" – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

"Glum" – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

"NEVER ENOUGH" – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Zombie" – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE – Bon Iver

Songs Of A Lost World – The Cure

DON'T TAP THE GLASS – Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer – Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

"YUKON" – Justin Bieber

"It Depends" – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

"Folded" – Kehlani

"MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)" – Leon Thomas

"Heart Of A Woman" – Summer Walker

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

"Nose On The Grindstone" – Tyler Childers

"Good News" – Shaboozey

"Bad As I Used To Be [From "F1® The Movie"]" – Chris Stapleton

"I Never Lie" – Zach Top

"Somewhere Over Laredo" – Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

BIG MONEY – Jon Batiste

Bloom – Larkin Poe

Last Leaf On The Tree – Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine – Molly Tuttle

Middle – Jesse Welles

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro

BOGOTÁ (DELUXE) – Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta – KAROL G

Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade

¿Y ahora qué? – Alejandro Sanz

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

How To Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer

Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer

CBS's 68th Annual Grammy Awards broadcast is produced by Fulwell Entertainment for The Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, Jesse Collins, and Trevor Noah serve as executive producers.

