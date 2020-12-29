Your Honor Episode 5 Will Be Available New Year's Eve; Sneak Preview

Viewers of showrunner Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and executive producers Robert and Michelle King's (The Good Fight) Showtime series Your Honor are going to have Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) to spend New Year's Eve with. On Tuesday, the cable network announced that the fifth episode of the legal thriller will be available to stream or watch on-demand starting Thursday, December 31 (with the linear premiere on Sunday, January 3 at 10 PM), on Showtime and across all of Showtime's partner platforms.

To celebrate the news, the following sneak preview has Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) meeting with an unexpected visitor: Big Mo (Andrene Ward-Hammond). She's there to deliver a dose of reality to Jimmy- and a warning- as you're about to see in this clip from "Part Five":

Your Honor season 1, episode 2 "Part Five": Michael (Bryan Cranston) attempts to return to business as usual until he discovers that someone is blackmailing him. Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) and Gina Baxter (Hope Davis) remain committed to avenging their son's death. Written by Dewayne Jones.

YOUR HONOR is a 10-episode legal thriller starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy®, Golden Globe®, Screen Actors Guild® and Tony® Award winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad ). Respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) must make a critical decision when his son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident. The ramifications of his choice rip through New Orleans society in a high-stakes game of lies and deceit that sparks issues of race, privilege and abuse of power.

Showtime's Your Honor also stars Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told) as Cranston's son Adam, a high school senior who is involved in the hit-and-run accident. Margo Martindale (The Americans) recurs as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of the deceased wife of Desiato. Maura Tierney (The Affair) portrays Fiona McKee, a fearless prosecutor trying a major case in Desiato's courtroom. Michael Stuhlbarg portrays crime boss Jimmy Baxter, while Sofia Black D'Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Hope Davis also star. Amy Landecker, Lilli Kay, Tony Curran, Keith Machekanyanga, Lamar Johnson, and Benjamin Flores, Jr. are also featured.

The upcoming limited series is an adaptation of the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes, and airing within the country on Yes TV. Moffat serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on several episodes (including the pilot). CBS TV Studios will produce in association with Robert and Michelle King's King Size Productions. Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight), Alon Aranya, and Rob Golenberg (Hostages) of Scripted World, and James Degus will also executive produce. Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) directs the first three episodes, with the series expected to premiere soon.