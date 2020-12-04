Your Honor Star Bryan Cranston on His Character's Parental Nightmare

With Showtime's upcoming Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad)-starring legal thriller Your Honor ready to make its case this weekend, Cranston is taking viewers into the mindset of his character Judge Michael Desiato. Adapted by series showrunner Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and stemming from executive producers Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight), Cranston, and Moffat, the ten-episode series focuses on the various strata of New Orleans society when Desiato discovers his son Adam was involved in a hit-and-run accident- or what appears to be a hit-and-run accident. What follows is a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices, as a father tests his own limits of just how far he will go – and the things he will do- to save his child.

With the series set to debut on Showtime this Sunday, December 6, here's a look at Cranston discussing his character's motivations and how they drew him to the role:

Showtime's Your Honor also stars Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told) as Cranston's son Adam, a high school senior who is involved in the hit-and-run accident. Margo Martindale (The Americans) recurs as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of the deceased wife of Desiato. Maura Tierney (The Affair) portrays Fiona McKee, a fearless prosecutor trying a major case in Desiato's courtroom. Michael Stuhlbarg portrays crime boss Jimmy Baxter, while Sofia Black D'Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Hope Davis also star. Amy Landecker, Lilli Kay, Tony Curran, Keith Machekanyanga, Lamar Johnson, and Benjamin Flores, Jr. are also featured.

The upcoming limited series is an adaptation of the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes, and airing within the country on Yes TV. Moffat serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on several episodes (including the pilot). CBS TV Studios will produce in association with Robert and Michelle King's King Size Productions. Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight), Alon Aranya, and Rob Golenberg (Hostages) of Scripted World, and James Degus will also executive produce. Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) directs the first three episodes, with the series expected to premiere soon.