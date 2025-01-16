Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: robert de niro, zero day

Zero Day Sneak Peek: Netflix Previews Robert De Niro-Starring Series

Premiering on February 20th, check out the opening scene to Netflix, Eric Newman, and Noah Oppenheim's Robert De Niro-starring Zero Day.

Article Summary Watch a sneak peek of Netflix's Zero Day, starring Robert De Niro as a former president investigating a national cyberattack.

Chaos unfolds as De Niro's President Mullen uncovers hidden truths about the incident.

Disinformation and power struggles test the Zero Day Commission's quest for the truth.

Premiering February 20th, the series looks to question what counts as "truth" in a crisis-filled world.

Set to hit on February 20th, Netflix has shared a look at the opening scene of Eric Newman (Griselda, The Watcher, Narcos, Narcos: Mexico) and Noah Oppenheim's (President, NBC News; TODAY, Jackie, The Thing About Pam, The Maze Runner) upcoming Robert De Niro-starring limited series, Zero Day. When a cyberattack the likes of which had never been seen is unleashed across the country, former President George Mullen (DeNiro) and his Zero Day Commission take on the task of discovering who it was who was responsible for the damage and death caused in its wake. But with disinformation ruling the day, how can Mullen and his team know what the real truth is – especially when there are forces working to keep it buried? In the clip above, it looks like Mullen has discovered something vital to the investigation – and that there are some folks on the other side of the door not too thrilled about that.

With the limited series set to hit Netflix screens on February 20th, here's a look at the official teaser for Zero Day – followed by a rundown of who the key players are that you need to know:

The limited series stars De Niro as respected former President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyberattack that caused chaos and thousands of fatalities across the country. Disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambitions of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide. Mullen's unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear. Zero Day asks the question on everyone's mind: How do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theories and subterfuge, how many of those forces are of our own making — maybe even our own imagining?

Zero Day: Who's Playing Who in Netflix's Limited Series

Robert De Niro as George Mullen: Beloved former President Mullen comes out of retirement to lead a commission tasked with investigating a potential world crisis.

Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen: The daughter of Mullen, this young congresswoman is hoping to distance herself from her father's political legacy.

Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson: As Mullen's former "body man," Roger is returning to the national stage with his old boss.

Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen: This former first lady has had to put her professional ambitions on the back burner due to her husband's political career, but now she's a nominee to the federal bench.

Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell: Valerie is an intelligent political operative who served as Mullen's former chief of staff.

Angela Bassett as President Mitchell: President Mitchell is a brilliant and perceptive political tactician who has an allegiance to Mullen.

Dan Stevens as Evan Green: As the charismatic loudmouth and TV host of a wildly popular political program, Green becomes a thorn in George Mullen's side as his most outspoken critic and chief public antagonist.

Matthew Modine as Richard Dreyer: Richard Dreyer is a confident, colorful public figure and an adept politician. He holds the position of the speaker of the house.

Bill Camp as CIA Director Lasche: This ultimate insider knows all the secrets and can either be a dangerous enemy or a valuable friend to Mullen.

McKinley Belcher III as Carl Lopez: Carl Lopez is a tough, brilliant DOJ lawyer who serves as the Zero Day Commission's lead investigator.

Gaby Hoffmann as Monica Kidder: Monica Kidder is known both as a Silicon Valley billionaire with brilliant vision and a soulless technocrat with the plan and means to control it.

Clark Gregg as Robert Lyndon: A corporate raider, provocateur, and billionaire, Lyndon has mastered the dark arts of political manipulation.

Mark Ivanir as Natan: Natan is an intelligence operative and Mullen confidant from an era when intelligence still mattered.

De Niro stars in and executive produces Zero Day, the first time the actor has starred in and executive produced a TV series. Emmy Award winners Newman and Oppenheim wrote and created the series and executive produced it alongside Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt, who also serves as a writer, and Jonathan Glickman. Academy Award nominee Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland) directed all six episodes of the series and is also an executive producer.

