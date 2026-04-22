Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe

Next Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe Coming to St. Louis

The next Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe pop-up diner is coming to St. Louis, bringing exclusive food and merch for a limited time

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe pop-up arrives at St. Louis’ Delmar Loop inside Nudo House for a limited run.

Enjoy a themed menu with favorites like Sonic’s Chili Dog, Knuckles Fried Chicken Sandwich, and exclusive drinks.

Special St. Louis-exclusive menu items crafted by local chefs highlight regional flavors and Sonic characters.

Grab limited-edition Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe merchandise available only at the St. Louis location.

The next Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe has a location as SEGA will be taking the pop-up food joint to St. Louis, Missouri. This new location is a collaboration with Andy Nguyen of The Lunchbox Group LLC, serving as the seventh pop-up restaurant in the series, temporarily taking over the Nudo House restaurant (6105-A Delmar Blvd.) on the Delmar Loop in University City. As you might expect from previous versions, they will be selling a plethora of food items, as well as some exclusive merch that you can only get from this location. We have more details about it below, as it will open up on April 25.

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The colorful pop-up will make visitors feel as if they are walking into Sonic the Hedgehog's universe, with custom decor specifically designed to immerse guests in the iconic world. The menu will feature classic items based on the franchise, such as Sonic the Hedgehog's Chili Dog, Knuckles Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Power-Up Onion Rings. Drinks inspired by characters include the Sonic Boom Lemonade and the Chaos Emerald Refresher.

Each order will come in custom-designed packaging, exclusive to the St. Louis location, with designs showcasing everyone's favorite characters. Guests will also be able to purchase St. Louis-themed Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe merchandise, including t-shirts, hats, mugs, and hooded sweatshirts, exclusively sold at the Delmar Loop location. The St. Louis menu crafted by Chef Marie- Anne Velasco and Qui Tran of Nudo House features exclusive items to the Delmar Loop pop-up, including:

Arch City Hot Dog: A classic all-beef hotdog with the addition of St. Louis-style pulled pork and barbecue sauce, topped with pickles and crunchy onions

Sayonara Dog: A beef hotdog with kewpie mayo, teriyaki sauce, bonito flakes, shichimi togarashi, nori, sesame seeds, and green onions

E-123 Omega's Red Hot Revenge: A spicy St. Louis spin on the Knuckles fried chicken sandwich, coated in the city's famous Red Hot Riplets and topped with pickled slaw;

Rouge's Gold Heist Bites: Gouda mac and cheese balls

Charmy's Chaotix Corn: Seasoned corn ribs with lime and gochujang mayo; and

Crabmeat's Rangoons: Classic St. Louis crab rangoons with colorful filling.

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