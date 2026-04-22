Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface

Clayface: First Official Poster and Promo Images Released

Warner Bros. teased some Clayface footage at CinemaCon last week, and today a poster and promo images have been officially released.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has revealed the first official Clayface poster and promo images following a CinemaCon teaser.

Clayface is a lesser-known DC character, with the film promising a unique horror-inspired tone for the DC Universe.

The movie was fast-tracked after being reported as in development last year, with James Watkins directing.

Clayface stars Tom Rhys Harries, with Naomie Ackie joining the cast, and is set to premiere on October 23, 2026.

DC Studios didn't have a massive presence at CinemaCon this year, but they did show up with some stuff. We got a pretty decent panel for Supergirl, but the movie that flew under the radar that you really think they would have pushed a lot harder was Clayface. This movie already kind of came out of nowhere, and in terms of DC gambles, it might be one of the bigger ones since many people don't know much about this character. The teaser trailer they showed very much looked like a horror movie, and both James Gunn and Peter Safran have said the DC universe isn't constrained by genre. It appears that fans won't have to wait too long for footage to be released publicly, as a poster and some promo images were released today. We don't have a date for a possible teaser trailer, but the images dropping and the official socials starting to populate suggest things might be coming sooner rather than later.

Clayface Came Out Of Nowhere

We found out that a Clayface movie was reportedly in development with a script by Mike Flanagan late last year, and the early reports said that the project was set to start shooting this year. We don't have any other information about the film, but Flanagan has mentioned Clayface as a possible project he'd like to do. In a now-deleted tweet from 2021, Flanagan said, "Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy." In December 2024, we didn't have a director, but Warner Bros. gave the film a September 11, 2026, release date, but by February 2025, James Watkins had signed on to direct. The studio had a lot of success in early September, as recently as last year with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. In June 2024, Tom Rhys Harries was cast in the title role, and in July 2024, Naomie Ackie joined the cast. Clayface will be released in theaters on October 23, 2026.

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