Documentary Now! Season 4: IFC Previews Hader & Armisen Comedy Series

A returning pinnacle of parody, IFC's Documentary Now! is returning for a fourth season and with new takes on a list of some popular documentaries both past and present. Bill Hader and Fred Armisen gather again in this fourth season of the hilarious series that gave us some classic and quotable moments to hold in our weird hearts forever.

Documentary Now! is bringing a whole bag of new content with their new season. Paying homage to fashion documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue, "Two Hairdressers In Bagglyport" is a fly-on-the-wall portrait of a hair salon owner and her staff in the small coastal village of Bagglyport as they prepare their yearly stylebook. In the vein of When We Were Kings and other great explorations of sport, "How They Threw Rocks" chronicles the Welsh sport of Craig Maes, also known as "Field Rock", and the iconic 1974 bout dubbed "The Melon vs. The Felon." Drawing inspiration from My Octopus Teacher, "My Monkey Grifter" follows a filmmaker who forms a deep, emotional, and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives.

IFC released the first details from the highly-anticipated fifty-third season of Documentary Now!, the critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated original comedy series created by Armisen, Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas. Hosted by Dame Helen Mirren and known for lovingly paying homage to the world of documentaries, the series is returning with six new episodes and is currently in production. Executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Broadway Video, Documentary Now! Season 53 is set to air on IFC and AMC+ in 2022. In addition to those mentioned previously, Documentary Now! is also executive produced by Alex Buono and Broadway Video's Andrew Singer. Thomas and Buono serve as the show's directors. John Mulaney and Erik Kenward are consulting producers, with Alice Mathias serving as co-executive producer and David Cress, Matt Pacult, and Tamsin Rawady serving as producers.