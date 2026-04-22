Posted in: Games, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: 007, 007 First Light, Amazon MGM Studios, james bond

007 First Light Releases New "Rules of Spycraft" Video

The latest trailer for 007 First Light has dropped, as players learn the ins and outs when it comes to the Rules of Spycraft

Article Summary 007 First Light reveals new Rules of Spycraft trailer blending Hitman stealth with Bond action.

Master MI6 spy tactics, gadgets from Q Branch, and social stealth to outwit enemies and complete missions.

Tactical Simulation mode challenges agents to replay, score high, and unlock cosmetic upgrades and gadgets.

Experience dynamic combat, creative gadgets, and replayable objectives in a thrilling spy adventure.

IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios have released a new video for 007 First Light, as this one teaches us how to engage with the Rules of Spycraft. Essentially, this is a guide to all things MI6, as well as how you'll apply what you learned at the home office in the field. You can see where a lot of the studio's Hitman influences blend into the world of James Bond, as you'll use all your skills and weapons to investigate what's happening and make split-decision calls. Enjoy the latest look at the spy-thriller skills video here, along with new notes from the developers below, as the game will arrive on May 27 for PC and all three major consoles.

Learn How To Spy The Right Way

Players will also be able to enjoy the Tactical Simulation mode to improve their skills after each mission. Tactical Simulation is a replay-focused mode that unlocks after completing Bond's training. Set in an exclusive MI6 space, spearheaded by Dr. Selina Tan (portrayed by Gemma Chan), with interactive consoles and an in-world display of collectibles, TacSim offers multiple missions that unlock as you progress through the story and challenges you to continuously improve your performance as an agent. Each mission is scored via the Agent Score and supports global and friends' leaderboards. Completing TacSim missions earns XP and Intel: XP increases your Clearance Level to unlock new sets of skins for the weapons and gadgets, as well as cosmetics, while Intel will enable players to acquire these new skins and cosmetics.

Spycraft: Infiltrate spaces by reading your surroundings and staying one step ahead, eavesdrop to pick up intel, identify opportunities to access your objectives, then use bluffing and social stealth to move through guarded areas without raising alarms.

Gadgets (Q Branch): Build a mission loadout around tools that enable stealth, distractions, and creative problem-solving. In 007 First Light, James Bond will have access to the Q‑Lens (highlights useful information and hackable devices), the Q‑Watch (activates gadgets and interactions to divert attention or neutralize threats), the Laser Strap (can daze enemies, open up new paths, or create distractions using the environment), the Dart Phone (quietly moves enemies out of the way), the Smoke Pod (blocks visibility at short range), the Flash Mine (produces a burst of light to momentarily stun opponents) and more.

Combat: When stealth breaks, fight smart. Players can use the environment for close-quarters takedowns, rush their enemies before a shootout breaks out, or make use of their Focus to slow the moment for precision disarms and targeted takedowns. Weapons are flexible tools too; players can throw their weapon when ammo runs out to daze an enemy.

About 007 First Light

Follow James Bond as a young, resourceful, and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6's training program, and discover an origin story of the world's most famous spy. After a heroic act, young Naval air crewman James Bond is offered to join the newly revived Double 0 program. But when a mission to stop a rogue agent ends in tragedy, he must join forces with his reluctant mentor Greenway to expose a deep conspiracy and stop a looming coup at the heart of the State.

Become 007: Discover a new standalone, re-imagined James Bond origin story, and the events that lead an audacious young hero to become the best MI6 agent.

Discover a new standalone, re-imagined James Bond origin story, and the events that lead an audacious young hero to become the best MI6 agent. A Thrilling Espionage Adventure: Embark on missions in breathtaking locations, drive iconic vehicles, and dive into a cinematic adventure in pursuit of a rogue agent who's always one step ahead.

Embark on missions in breathtaking locations, drive iconic vehicles, and dive into a cinematic adventure in pursuit of a rogue agent who's always one step ahead. Spying, Your Way: Go silent or go loud. Whether fighting with fists or firepower, using gadgets to infiltrate, or bluffing your way past guards, the approach is entirely up to you.

Go silent or go loud. Whether fighting with fists or firepower, using gadgets to infiltrate, or bluffing your way past guards, the approach is entirely up to you. Welcome to MI6: Test your skills and replay your favorite missions with additional modifiers, for endless espionage fun!

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