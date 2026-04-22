Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils DC Comics Black Condor (Ryan Kendall) Figure

The DC Multiverse is not over just yet, as McFarlane Toys has debuted brand new DC Comics characters that are coming to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts a new DC Comics Black Condor (Ryan Kendall) action figure for 2026.

The figure is based on the 1990s Freedom Fighters revamp, featuring Ryan Kendall’s telekinetic powers.

Exclusive GameStop Red Platinum Edition includes articulated wings, necklace, and collectible art card.

Black Condor stands 7" tall with 22 points of articulation, celebrating DC Multiverse comic history.

McFarlane Toys is getting pretty wild as they have debuted a new selection of DC Comics figures for the ongoing 7" scale DC Multiverse line. An odd assortment of characters arrived for this new wave with Starman (Jack Knight), the Orange Lantern Larfleeze, and Shamzam. However, a special drop of Red Platinum Edition figures is also coming with some even wilder releases, including Black Condor. This version of Black Condor was introduced during the 1990s revamp of DC's Freedom Fighters. Making his debut in DC Comics with Black Condor #1 (1992), Ryan Kendall was created by Brian Augustyn and Rags Morales.

After being experimented on, he was given telekinesis, which allowed him to fly and move objects with his mind. This "dark reboot" of the Golden Age hero focused on his fragmented memory, as he rediscovered who he was while taking on the shadow organization that had done this to him. McFarlane Toys did a nice job capturing the 90s Black Condor with an impressive DC Multiverse figure that features articulated wings and a removable necklace. Releasing as a Red Platinum Edition figure, Ryan Kendall will be exclusive to GameStop Stores for $26.99 and can be reserved in-store and online soon, with a May 2026 release date.

Black Condor (DC Comics Classic) Red Platinum Edition

"As the second Black Condor™, Kendall used telekinesis and was an expert knife-thrower. Acquiring his powers from a monstrous radiation experiment conducted by his grandfather, Kendall was recruited to his new role by the first Black Condor, Richard Grey, the high-flying 1940s Freedom Fighter. Kendall served in the JLA, but later died during the Infinite Crisis. Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BLACK CONDOR™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include removable wings and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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