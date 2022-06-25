Casey Jones Joins Iron Studios as Their Next TMNT Statue

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have plenty of allies in their corner as well as some human best friend. One of which is the masked vigilante known as Casey Jones, who is ready to kick some Foot ass. Casey made his big TMNT debut in the one-shot issue Mirage Comics issue Raphael #1 in 1985. Ever since, this hot-headed hero has been right there with the turtles fighting Shredder and his army. Iron Studios brings this hero to life with another TMNT 1/10 Art Scale statue with incredible detail. Casey Jones is wearing his golf weapons and even holds a hockey stick on an alley diorama base.

This statue is incredible, and Iron Studios put aloe of craftsmanship, not this piece, making it a must-own piece for any collector. The Casey Jones TMNT BDS Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $159.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, with the hockey masked hero set to hit the streets in Q2 2023. Be sure to check out all of the other TMNT statues from Iron Studios with standard and exclusive versions of Mickey, Donny, Leo, and Raph here.

"Ferocious and moody, the urban vigilante with long hair, patrols the alleys and streets of New York City, hiding his identity with a Hockey mask, he wields his hockey stick, preparing himself to hit two hockey pucks in an offensive strike against his opponents. Carrying a golf bag on his back with golf clubs to be used as combat weapons, the warrior ally of the Mutant Ninja Turtles uses cycling gloves and other sports protective equipment over his casual clothes as a combat suit to impose his rough and intimidating looks and personality into his enemies."

"Over a pedestal of a diorama set reflecting his territory, with old rusty pipes, broken bricks and a trash can with launched shuriken stars from his ninja rivals of the Foot Clan, Iron Studios present the statue "Casey Jones BDS – TMNT – Art Scale 1/10", with the anti-hero holding his club with the name "Eastman" printed as a brand, a tribute from Iron Studios to his creator on the comics."