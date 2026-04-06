Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

New Mattel Brick Shop Masters of the Universe Set Revealed

New Masters of the Universe collectibles are coming soon from Mattel including new Brick Shop sets bringing battles to brick form

Article Summary Mattel reveals new Masters of the Universe Brick Shop sets inspired by the upcoming live-action movie.

Attack of the Collector set features a buildable airship, movable arms, and opening doors for epic battles.

Includes 12 NanoWorld figures like Roboto, Man-at-Arms, Trap Jaw, Ram Man, Fisto, and Skeletor.

Special-effect elements, explosion bursts, and movie-inspired details bring Eternia to brick-building fans.

Eternia awaits as fans step into the reimagined world of Masters of the Universe with a new live-action film premiering this summer. To celebrate, Mattel has unveiled a massive selection of new collectibles from new Chronicles, Origins, and Brick Shop sets. The Masters of the Universe Attack of the Collector Building Set allows new and old fans to build some epic battles of Eternia. Centered around the ominous Collector airship, this new Brick Shop set lets fans recreate a tense showdown between the heroic defenders and the forces of evil.

Twelve 1" tall NanoWorld Masters of the Universe figures are included with Man-at-Arms, Roboto, Trap Jaw, Ram Man, Fisto, and the devious Skeletor. As for the airship itself, it is packed with some nice brick-built detail and features movable arms and an opening door. The Mattel Brick Shop also included new special-effect elements, including explosion bursts and light effects, to add a more cinematic feel to this brick set. The Masters of the Universe: Attack of the Collector set is already up for pre-order at $53.99 wit a July 2026 release.

Masters of the Universe: Attack of the Collector Brick Set

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The nightmarish Collector airship looms over the Heroes of Eternia in this detailed set by Mattel Brick Shop. Recreate the battle between the Heroes of Eternia and Trap-Jaw, complete with 12 NanoWorld figures, special effects, and authentic details. The clash of good and evil is yours to build and display. Collect all the Masters of the Universe building sets by Mattel Brick Shop and build the movie; each sold separately.

Build Epic Battles: Buildable Collector airship from the Masters of the Universe film.

Assemble Your Army: Bring your scene to life with 12 NanoWorld figures featuring swappable poses, including Roboto and Trap-Jaw.

Authentic Movie Details: Recreate the scene with the Collector's poseable arms and door, plus extra pieces to pose figures mid-air.

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