A Goofy Movie's Max Wants to Stand Out with Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company is back with another impressive Nendoroid figure from the magical world of Disney. This latest character comes to us from the underrated and best Disney movie of all time, A Goofy Movie. Max is ready to Stand Out and join your growing Disney collection with his new highly detailed Nendoroid figure. Max will come with a nice assortment of swappable parts, including three different face plates allowing fans to display him with winking, smiling, and grumpy expressions. As for accessories, A Goofy Movie fans will only get his Powerline glasses, which is not much, but enough for now.

A Goofy Movie is easily one of my favorite animated Disney films to date, and nothing can top it. I do wish Good Smile Company included some more accessories like a swappable Powerline body, extra cheesy pizza, and maybe a skateboard. Either way, Max will be a nice addition to Good Smile's growing Disney collection with Donald, Daisy, Pluto, Minnie, and Goofy already revealed. He only stands roughly 4" tall, be he is just packed with character and will be the perfect collectible for any fan of the film. Pre-orders for A Goofy Movie's Max are already live right here for $57.99; he is set for a June 2023 release and can be found right here.

After Today Your Disney Collection Changes

"Goofy's son Max is joining the Nendoroid series! From Disney's "A Goofy Movie" comes a Nendoroid of Goofy's son Max! The Nendoroid comes with three interchangeable face plates including a smiling face, a winking face and a grumpy face. He also comes with his sunglasses as an optional part! Be sure to add Nendoroid Max to your collection!"