Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Threezero, voltron

Voltron: Defender of the Universe (Retro Toy Edition) Hits Threezero

A new Voltron: Defender of the Universe ROBO-DOU arrives from threezero with a new Retro Toy Edition release

Article Summary Voltron ROBO-DOU Retro Toy Edition stands at 10.6", echoing the 1980s Voltron toy's nostalgic appeal.

Features die-cast elements and transforms into the iconic five Lion mechas, retaining classic charm.

Comes with signature Lion weapons, Blazing Sword, Spinning Laser Blade, and metallic sticker sheets.

Pre-orders open soon for this homage to the original Voltron collectible, with a Q2 2025 release date.

Voltron, Defender of the Universe, became a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s thanks to its thrilling animated series and iconic toy line. The classic Voltron toy, originally released by Matchbox, featured five individual lion robots that could combine to form a towering robot hero. With die-cast parts, bright colors, and a truly unique combining feature, this was the toy to have back in the 80s. Since then, Voltron has returned with reissues from Playmates and even new iterations from Super7 and threezero. Well, threezero is turning back the clock once again with their newest Voltron: Defender of the Universe ROBO-DOU release.

This new Retro Toy Edition is nuclei crafted standing 10.6" tall, featuring die-cast elements and even can disassemble into all five Lion mechas. Threezero even include a nice set of accessories with signature Lion weapons, Blazing Sword, Spinning Laser Blade and two exclusive sets of metallic sticker sheets. Save the universe once again with this impressive Voltron Retro Toy Edition and pre-orders will arrive soon with a Q2 2025 release date.

Voltron: Defender of the Universe ROBO-DOU Voltron (Retro Toy)

"A new ROBO-DOU Voltron variant has arrived with an electroplating silver finish that faithfully revives the charm of retro toys! From the extremely popular 80's series Voltron: Defender of the Universe, ROBO-DOU Voltron has taken the world by storm, and the remarkable ROBO-DOU (Retro Toy Edition) is now available, paying homage to the first released collectible in 1981!"

"Accurately following the path of its predecessor, ROBO-DOU Voltron (Retro Toy Edition) is a non-scale, fully-articulated figure standing approximately 27cm (~10.6") tall in full robot mode with a remarkable die-cast main frame. This collectible variant maintains the robot's iconic retro aesthetic with an impressive electroplating silver finish to emphasize on the nostalgia of the classic mecha look. This Retro Toy Edition includes two exclusive sets of metallic decal sticker sheets."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!