Hasbro Gets Chilly with New Secret Wars Marvel Legends Ice Man

Expand your collection with some brand new Marvel Legends figures as Hasbro has revealed new figures are in the way

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Secret Wars Marvel Legends Ice Man with classic and modern design details

Figure features translucent icy look, alternate head, hands, and a variety of ice power effects

Includes signature lenticular shield and retro-inspired card pack, staying true to 1980s roots

Pre-orders open October 7, 2025 on Hasbro Pulse; set for official Fall 2025 release

Secret Wars (1984–1985) was Marvel Comics' first major crossover event, created to promote Mattel's new line of action figures. Written by Jim Shooter, the story features a cosmic being called the Beyonder who transports Marvel's greatest heroes and villains to a mysterious planet called Battleworld. This includes the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, and Doctor Doom, all arriving to supposedly battle for supremacy. The accompanying Secret Wars toy line included popular characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Doctor Doom, all with lenticular shields and fun effects.

Hasbro has continued the Secret Wars line with the Marvel Legends series, with Wave 1 already completed with Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Titania, and the Beyonder. More figures are on the way, including a new one-off release as X-Men's Ice Man is bringing some long-awaited ice to your collection. Bobby Drake features an icy, almost translucent design and will come with various ice power effects, including some brand new ones. Hasbro was sure also to include the lenticular shield as well as a sweet card pack design. Pre-orders arrive for Secret Wars Ice Man for $27.99 on October 7, 2025, at Hasbro Pulse with a Fall 2025 release date.

Secret Wars Marvel Legends Ice Man

"While the Secret Wars rage on Battleworld, Iceman ice-slides through a time-traveling misadventure meeting his own parents before he was born. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

"This officially licensed Marvel figure is inspired by the Ice Man figure from the epic 1980s Secret Wars toy line. Marvel fans and collectors can display this 6-inch action figure with comics-inspired design and deco in their action figure collections. Includes an alternate head, alternate hands, 2 ice blasts, an ice slide, and a snowball — plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure release."

