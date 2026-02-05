Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Marvel Rivals

New Marvel Rivals Cosbi's Collectibles Coming Soon from Hot Toys

The fandom of Marvel Rivals continues to grow with new collectibles to life from Hot Toys and their adorable Cosbi line

Gaming pulls collectors deeper into the Marvel universe, letting them see how every hero shapes the fight in their own unique way. It's like Hot Toys is bringing the hit game Marvel Rivals to life with a new Cosbi Collection, a lineup inspired by fan-favorite characters chosen for their popularity, nostalgic appeal, and irresistible charm. Leading the collection is Jeff the Land Shark, who is arriving with not one but four lovable looks, starting with his classic original style and the cozy Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume. The cuteness does not end there, as Hot Toys has also included the Incognito Dolphin and the beach-ready Sunshine Land Shark suits for Marvel Rivals fans to collect.

Jeff the Shark is not the only one featured in this Marvel Rivals Cosbi Collection; he is joined by Emma Frost, a powerful frontline defender who brings some class to the fight. Luna Snow is also skating in whose icy abilities deliver crucial healing to the team when it matters most. Even if they aren't top picks, Hot Toys was sure to include Cosbi figures for Spider-Man and Magneto, who are fan-favorite characters from the comics that got new designs for this game. Collectors can even keep an eye out for the Mystery Cosbi Spider-Man (Chasm) figure, showcasing his striking metallic purple inspired by Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #93. Hot Toys Cosbi's are sold in select markets, including at Hot Toys Flagship Stores and shared retailers.

Marvel Rivals Cosbi Collection – Hot Toys

"Gaming brings us closer to the Marvel universe, allowing us to explore how each hero influences the battlefield. We are thrilled to introduce the Marvel Rivals Cosbi Collection, featuring fan-favorite heroes based on pick rates, nostalgia, and undeniable cuteness! In this collection, we have Jeff the Landsharkrocking four adorable styles: the adorable Cuddly Fuzzlefin , the stealthy Incognito Dolphin, the sunny Sunshine Land Shark, and the original form!"

"Joining him are the formidable Emma Frost, a tanky vanguard shielding and peeling for the backline and Luna Snow, whose game-changing ice powers provide invaluable healing While Spider-Man and Magneto may not be the most frequently picked characters, they continue to impress with their agility and dominance in combat. Don't miss out on the chance to unlock the chase mystery Spider-Man Chasm cosmetics, which appear for the first time in Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #93, shining bright in metallic purple!"

