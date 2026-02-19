Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hulk Hands Return with New Marvel Legends Premium Collectible

Coming out of Toy Fair 2026, Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends collectibles are on the way

Article Summary Hulk Hands are making a comeback as Hasbro unveils new Marvel Legends Premium Roleplay Fists for 2026.

These 1:1 scale Hulk fists feature updated Smash 'N Bash Sound FX with 13 sounds and interactive phrases.

Officially priced at $109.99, the collectible Hulk Hands will be available to pre-order soon on Hasbro Pulse.

Perfect for Hulk cosplay, display, or play, these collectible fists are designed for fans ages 14 and up.

In 2003, the world was introduced to Hulk Hands, an iconic toy that turned a generation into gamma-green heroes. This toy featured a realistic soft texture that resembles Hulk's green, rippling fists from the comics and movies. With the arrival of a new live-action 2000s Hulk movie, it was more than necessary to bring this product to shelves, and they were a blast. An original pair of these bad boys can fetch a pretty penny now, but don't you worry, Hasbro is bringing them back with a new Premium Marvel Legends release.

That is right, Hulk hands are back with a new Smash 'N Bash Sound FX release that is supposed to be a 1:1 replica of his hands. Similar to the previous releases, this one will have updated sound effects that can be activated when you shake, punch, or hit a hard surface. It is incredible to see Hulk hands returning in 2026, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but they will be coming soon to Hasbro Pulse for $109.99 with a Summer 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Incredible Hulk Premium Roleplay Fists

"Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale electronic Hulk hands with Smash 'N Bash Sound FX! These roleplay fists with premium design and deco features 13 sounds and phrases which activate when you shake the fists, punch the air, or hit a hard surface. The Marvel roleplay set is fun for playtime and is great for displaying in fans' collections. Can also be worn with a Hulk Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay for fans ages 14 and up. Requires 2x AAA alkaline batteries; not included. Imagine gearing up as the jade giant! Bring comic-inspired scenes to life with Marvel Legends action figures, roleplay gear, and collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!