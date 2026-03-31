Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Factory Entertainment, jaws
Factory Entertainment Debuts New Jaws 1/6 Scale Hooper
Expand your collection with some brand new 1/6 scale action figures from Factory Entertainment as they enter the world of Jaws
Article Summary
- Factory Entertainment unveils a new 1/6 scale Matt Hooper figure inspired by the 1975 Jaws movie classic.
- Features lifelike head sculpt, tailored clothing, and iconic Hooper accessories from the film.
- Interchangeable looks include his knit cap, sun hat, glasses, and independently movable eyeballs.
- Pairs perfectly with Quint; pre-orders now open via Sideshow Collectibles for $350, shipping Q1 2027.
Factory Entertainment is expanding its collectible lineup with a new 1/6-scale figure spotlighting Matt Hooper. Inspired by the 1975 classic Jaws, this release captures the look of the sharp-witted oceanographer as portrayed by Richard Dreyfuss. The figure features a highly accurate head sculpt and carefully tailored clothing, including Hooper's signature jacket, bucket hat, glasses, and much more. To match his role in the film, Factory Entertainment ensured Hooper received a nice selection of extra accessories focused on his marine research and underwater encounters.
Jaws fans will surely remember seeing a few of these on-screen: a boat hook, a shark dart, a tracker, a watch, a flotation barrel, and a cup. Factory Entertainment was sure to emphasize this release's realism and film accuracy, making Hooper a nice figure that will pair well with the 1/6 scale Quint figure. Chief Brody has yet to be released, but one can expect him to arrive in the future, and it would be nice to see a companion 1/6-scale Great White to go with him. Pre-orders for the 1/6 Hooper are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $350 with an expected Q1 2027 release.
Jaws – Hooper 1/6 Scale from Factory Entertainment
"Step aboard the Orca with the JAWS Hooper sixth scale collector figure. This figure presents a detailed likeness of Matt Hooper, the determined oceanographer famously played by Richard Dreyfuss. The young scientist is dressed in a denim jacket, weather-worn jeans, and a grey sweater. Hooper includes his iconic frameless glasses, and you can swap his knit cap for a sun hat to recreate your favorite movie moments. With a variety of accessories, collectors have plenty of ways to display the figure, including a flotation barrel used to track the great white shark. The display is finished off with a base and an enhanced printed backdrop."
FEATURES
- Fully realized likeness of Matt Hooper as portrayed by Richard Dreyfuss.
- Interchangeable looks: knit cap, sun hat and hair only.
- Independently adjustable movable eyeballs, allowing for a variety of lifelike expressions.