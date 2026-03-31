Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Factory Entertainment, jaws

Factory Entertainment Debuts New Jaws 1/6 Scale Hooper

Expand your collection with some brand new 1/6 scale action figures from Factory Entertainment as they enter the world of Jaws

Article Summary Factory Entertainment unveils a new 1/6 scale Matt Hooper figure inspired by the 1975 Jaws movie classic.

Features lifelike head sculpt, tailored clothing, and iconic Hooper accessories from the film.

Interchangeable looks include his knit cap, sun hat, glasses, and independently movable eyeballs.

Pairs perfectly with Quint; pre-orders now open via Sideshow Collectibles for $350, shipping Q1 2027.

Factory Entertainment is expanding its collectible lineup with a new 1/6-scale figure spotlighting Matt Hooper. Inspired by the 1975 classic Jaws, this release captures the look of the sharp-witted oceanographer as portrayed by Richard Dreyfuss. The figure features a highly accurate head sculpt and carefully tailored clothing, including Hooper's signature jacket, bucket hat, glasses, and much more. To match his role in the film, Factory Entertainment ensured Hooper received a nice selection of extra accessories focused on his marine research and underwater encounters.

Jaws fans will surely remember seeing a few of these on-screen: a boat hook, a shark dart, a tracker, a watch, a flotation barrel, and a cup. Factory Entertainment was sure to emphasize this release's realism and film accuracy, making Hooper a nice figure that will pair well with the 1/6 scale Quint figure. Chief Brody has yet to be released, but one can expect him to arrive in the future, and it would be nice to see a companion 1/6-scale Great White to go with him. Pre-orders for the 1/6 Hooper are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $350 with an expected Q1 2027 release.

Jaws – Hooper 1/6 Scale from Factory Entertainment

"Step aboard the Orca with the JAWS Hooper sixth scale collector figure. This figure presents a detailed likeness of Matt Hooper, the determined oceanographer famously played by Richard Dreyfuss. The young scientist is dressed in a denim jacket, weather-worn jeans, and a grey sweater. Hooper includes his iconic frameless glasses, and you can swap his knit cap for a sun hat to recreate your favorite movie moments. With a variety of accessories, collectors have plenty of ways to display the figure, including a flotation barrel used to track the great white shark. The display is finished off with a base and an enhanced printed backdrop."

FEATURES

Fully realized likeness of Matt Hooper as portrayed by Richard Dreyfuss.

Interchangeable looks: knit cap, sun hat and hair only.

Independently adjustable movable eyeballs, allowing for a variety of lifelike expressions.

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