Bioshock 2 Subject Delta and Little Sister Rise Up with Threezero

Threezero and Sideshow Collectibles have announced a new Bioshock 2 collectible. This time, antagonists Subject Delta and Little Sister are back and better than ever. This sixth scale figure features LED effects, 35 movable joints, high amounts of detail with weathering design, and interchangeable parts. Subject Delta comes in at 13" tall while Little Sister is scaled just right at 6". They both feature fabric materials on their costumes and multiple sets of interchangeable hands. Subject Delta will feature a light up feature with 4 different headlamps and his left hand also lights up. The designers put a lot of detail into these figures and any Bioshock fan will be happy to add it to their collection.

Gamers will have a new collectible to add to their growing Bioshock collection with this glorious piece. The details and the LED effects are perfectly crafted that can please any gamer. The deluxe version does include an added Big Daddy Plush Doll for Little Sister that makes her creepier then needed and I love it. These two are meant for each other and they will really fit in with any horror and sci-fi collection if needed too also. The Bioshock 2 Subject Delta and Little Sister Deluxe Figure Set from Threezero and Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $290. They are estimated to be released between April and Jun 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

The Subject Delta Sixth Scale Figure will include the following:

Collectible figure stands approximately 13" tall

The fully-articulated figure includes over 35 movable joints

Highly detailed & incredible paint application to highlight all the details with weathering effect based on the in-game appearance

Arms and legs covered by fabric material

Detachable right drill

Five (5) Exchangeable hands:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) left relaxed hand (with glowing lights function)

Light-up feature for 4 headlamps

Three (3) x AG13 Button Cell Batteries. (batteries not included)

The Little Sister Sixth Scale Figure features:

Fully-articulated 6-inch tall Little Sister figure

The figure comes with tailored fabric clothing

Detailed paint application and weathering

ADAM Harvesting Tool

Four (4) Exchangeable hands:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gripping hands

This Deluxe Version includes:

Big Daddy Plush Doll (PVC)