Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Factory Entertainment, jaws

New Factory Entertainment 1/6 Scale Jaws Quint Coming Soon

Expand your collection with some brand new 1/6 scale action figures from Factory Entertainment as they enter the world of Jaws

Factory Entertainment is stepping deeper into the 1/6 scale collectible world as they debut a new figure. Some iconic movie icons are coming to life with some impressive new releases, including Quint from Jaws. This highly detailed 1/6 scale figure is based on the iconic shark hunter from the hit Steven Spielberg film from 1975. It faithfully recreates Quint's rugged appearance, modeled after actor Robert Shaw, with realistic clothing accessories. This includes a weathered jacket, shirt, and jeans, as well as interchangeable elements with alternate hats.

That's not all, as Quint is out there hunting sharks, and Factory Entertainment was sure to include accessories right from the Orca. Take down the deadly Jaws Great White with some screen-accurate shark-hunting gear like a baseball bat, machete, and harpoon rifle with Harper. Some other things, like Quint's signature beer, a charming bucket, a ladle, and a flotation barrel, are included. Pre-orders for the Factory Entertainment Jaws: Quint 1/6 Scale figure are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $350 with a Q1 2027 release.

Jaws – Quint 1/6 Scale from Factory Entertainment

"All aboard the Orca with the JAWS Quint sixth scale collector figure. The figure features a fully realized portrait of the hardened captain, Quint, so memorably portrayed by Robert Shaw. His weathered cap and hand-tailored military field jacket show the years spent at sea plying his trade. His shirt and jeans complete his costume. Switch out his cap for the interchangeable bandana, to recreate scenes from the classic movie. Multiple accessories afford collectors with numerous display options, and of course the figure comes complete with a flotation barrel. The base and printed backdrop, featuring an enhanced background, complete the display."

FEATURES

Fully realized likeness of Quint as portrayed by Robert Shaw.

Interchangeable looks: cap, bandana and hair only.

Independently adjustable movable eyeballs, allowing for a variety of lifelike expressions

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