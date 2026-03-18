Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic world, mattel

Beware Mattel's Jurassic World Hammond Collection Indominus Rex

The park is open once again as Mattel is back with some brand new 3.75" Jurassic World Hammond Collection dinosaurs

Mattel has finally brought a fan-favorite mutant dinosaur to life with a brand-new Hammond Collection release. The Indominus rex stands as one of the most iconic and horrifying creations in the Jurassic World franchise. Designed as a hybrid dinosaur for entertainment, it combines DNA from multiple species, including Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, and various modern animals. This genetic cocktail grants it extraordinary intelligence, camouflage abilities, and immense physical strength. In Jurassic World, the Indominus rex quickly proves uncontrollable, outsmarting its handlers and orchestrating its own escape.

Unlike traditional predators driven by hunger, it kills for sport, seeking its place in this new world. Mattel now brings this beauty to their popular 3.75" line with a new, fully articulated figure. The body has a more grey deco than pale white, but the Indominus rex makes up for it with its detail and articulation. Mattel even added a removable skin part that showcases the hidden tracker inside, just like in Jurassic World. Pre-orders for the Jurassic World Hammond Collection Indominus rex are not live but should arrive soon with a Summer 2026 release.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Indominus Rex Deluxe

"The Jurassic World Hammond Collection has created a new standard for collector action figures with deluxe articulation and life-like details. Indominus rex appears for the first time in the collection, answering the call from fans, and represents the character from the first Jurassic World. She has the "clawed out" tracking implant from her side, based on the scene from the movie. Swappable claws are also included for alternate "grabbing" posing possibilities."

Movie-accurate, this camouflage-colored Indominus rex has the wound in her side where the tracker was clawed out, and has the tracker as an accessory, along with alternate "grabbing" claws.

With hyper-realistic eyes and teeth, textured neck scales and posable tail, this 26-inch dinosaur villain is ready for the spotlight in realistic product photography or dramatic display.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!