New G.I. Joe Classified Series Red Dog & Taurus 2-Pack Coming Soon

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of G.I. Joe Classified figures for 2026

Red Dog features football-themed gear and Samoan-style weapons, reflecting his athletic backstory.

Taurus includes an Ottoman battle axe, kilij sword, and heritage-inspired accessories for dynamic play.

Both figures train under Sgt. Slaughter at the Slaughterhouse, ideal for G.I. Joe Classified collectors.

A new Fan Channel Exclusive G.I. Joe Classified Series 2-Pack is set to arrive in Summer 2026. Mercer is about to get some company as new recruits are training under Sgt. Slaughter at the infamous "Slaughterhouse" is here. Red Dog (David "Red Dog" Taputapu) is a powerful, athletic brawler with a standout football background. This Joe does not mess around; he comes with a backpack, a knife, a Fa'alaufi club, and a war club for extra damage. Taurus (Varujan "Taurus" Ayvazyan) complements Red Dog with a fierce, disciplined warrior presence. Armed with an Ottoman battle axe, kilij sword, knife, alternate hands, and additional weapons, Taurus leans heavily into his heritage-inspired combat style.

In G.I. Joe lore, these characters were former roughnecks and outsiders forged into elite operatives through intense discipline and combat training, and Hasbro has definitely captured that. This Fan Channel G.I. Joe Classified Series Red Dog & Taurus 2-Pack is set to release in July through Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse and Amazon. They will be a must-have duo for any Sgt. Slaughter fan, and they will get a $59.99 price tag.

G.I. Joe Classified Series – Red Dog & Taurus 2-Pack

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, David "Red Dog"Taputapu & Varujan"Taurus" Ayvazyan comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"Red Dog comes with 2 alternate hands, football, kicking tee, backpack, knife, backpack, Fa'alaufa'iclub, war club, and weapon accessories. Taurus comes with 2 alt hands, knife, Ottoman battle axe, kilijsword, and weapon accessories. Red Dog and Taurus complete the ragtag recruits enduring intense training under the watchful eye of Sgt Slaughter at the "Slaughterhouse."

