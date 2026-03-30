Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Factory Entertainment, The Mummy

The Mummy Comes to Life with New 1/6 Factory Entertainment Figure

Expand your collection with some brand new 1/6 scale action figures from Factory Entertainment from the Mummy

Article Summary Factory Entertainment unveils a new 1/6 scale Rick O’Connell figure from The Mummy, loaded with detail.

Figure includes realistic likeness, tailored costume, and iconic double shoulder holster rig from the film.

Accessories feature revolvers, shotgun, pistol, Egyptian sword, Keys to Hamunaptra, and Book of the Dead.

Pre-orders open at Sideshow Collectibles for $325, with a Q1 2027 release date for collectors.

The Mummy is a legendary and thrilling action-adventure film that blends supernatural horror and humor. Set in the 1920s, the film follows a group of explorers who accidentally awaken the ancient priest Imhotep in the lost city of Hamunaptra. With the help of the treasure hunter Rick O'Connell, played by Brendan Fraser, The Mummy is a film that fans can watch over and over again. Factory Entertainment is giving new life to this iconic 90s film, debuting a new Rick O'Connell 1/6 scale figure.

Relive iconic moments from The Mummy with this brand-new figure from Factory Entertainment that is loaded with detail and accessories. From a lifelike sculpt and tailored outfit, this figure was sure to capture Rick O'Connell's iconic outfit from the adventure. As for accessories, Factory Entertainment included two revolvers, a shotgun, a semi-automatic pistol, and an Egyptian Sword. That is how, though, as some ancient artifacts are also added, like two versions of the Key to Hamunaptra and The Book of the Dead. Fans will even be able to display The Mummy's Rick O'Connell on a display base with a fun scenic backdrop. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $325, with a Q1 2027 release date.

Factory Entertainment – The Mummy: Rick O'Connell 1/6 Scale

"Embark on the adventure of a lifetime with The Mummy Rick O'Connell sixth scale collector figure. This figure presents a detailed likeness of Rick O'Connell, the daring soldier turned treasure hunter famously played by Brendan Fraser. O'Connell's costume, from his military shirt to his khaki pants, has been perfectly recreated, along with his iconic double shoulder holster rig. Armed to the teeth with two silver revolvers, an automatic pistol and shotgun, Rick also comes with the Egyptian sword he uses to dispatch his netherworld foes. The display is finished off with a base and an enhanced printed backdrop."

FEATURES

Fully realized likeness of Rick O'Connell as portrayed by Brendan Fraser.

Independently adjustable movable eyeballs, allowing for a variety of lifelike expressions.

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