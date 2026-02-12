Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Marvel Legends Onslaught Target Exclusive Coming Soon

New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Onslaught figure as a Target exclusive for Fall 2026.

Onslaught, a powerful X-Men villain, gets an oversized cardback packaging similar to Apocalypse releases.

The highly detailed 8-inch figure features premium articulation for dynamic comic-inspired poses and display.

Onslaught's release ties into his teased appearance in X-Men ’97 Season 2, priced at $39.99.

Clear some space, as some new Marvel Legends figures are on the way, including a new X-Men exclusive. Pure evil rises: Hasbro has unveiled that Target will be getting a brand-new Marvel Legends Onslaught figure with cardback packaging. Onslaught first appeared in Marvel Comics with X-Men #15 back in 1996 and was created from the suppressed dark emotions of Professor Charles Xavier, combined with Magneto's rage. After Xavier wiped Magneto's mind, the psychic backlash created Onslaught, an entity of immense psionic and magnetic power.

This deadly X-Men villain is back and better than ever with a brand new figure that is beautifully crafted right off the pages of Marvel Comics. He will come in an oversized cardback packaging, similar to Apocalypse and Kingpin releases. Onslaught has already been teased for X-Men '97's Season 2, so fans will not want to miss out on snagging up this exclusive release. The Marvel Legends X-Men Onslaught is priced at $39.99 and will be released at Target Stores as an exclusive in Fall 2026.

Marvel Legends X-Men Onslaught – Target Exclusive

"Professor X used his powers to cleanse the mind of mutant Magneto unwittingly creating Onslaught, an evil being of pure psionic energy combining all the darkness within both men. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Onslaught figure!"

"Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's X-Men comics, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure stands a towering 8 inches and is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!