Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends
Muse and Bullseye Get New Marvel Legends Daredevil 2-Pack
New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon
Article Summary
- Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends Muse & Bullseye 2-pack, expanding the Daredevil villain action figure lineup.
- Muse debuts as a figure, capturing his dark artist persona from Charles Soule’s acclaimed Daredevil comics run.
- Each figure boasts 25+ points of articulation and a variety of weapons and swappable hands for dynamic poses.
- Marvel Legends 2-pack launches exclusively on Hasbro Pulse on March 4, 2026, retailing for $55.99.
Hasbro held a brand-new Marvel Legends livestream event showcasing some figures on the way. One of which was. Brand new Secret Wars Daredevil, but what is a hero without some villains to fight, and Hasbro has delivered. A new Marvel Legends 2-Pack is on the way, featuring two deadly villains from the Daredevil comics with a new Bullseye and Muse! Muse is a figure that fans have been waiting for quite some time, and he first appeared in the comics with Daredevil (Vol. 5) #11 back in 2016. He was a chilling new antagonist during Charles Soule's run, and is a serial killer with an artistic obsession.
Both Muse and Bullseye have played a major role in the legacy of the Man Without Fear, and Hasbro has delivered an impressive new 2-Pack for Marvel Legends collectors. Both killers are beautifully crafted and come with a nice selection of bloody weapons and swappable hands to get the job done. This set will surely be popular across the Marvel Legends community, and pre-orders are set to arrive exclusively on Hasbro Pulse on March 4, 2026, for $55.99.
Marvel Legends Daredevil – Muse & Bullseye 2-Pack
"Marvel's Bullseye: Recruited to burn down Hell's Kitchen, frequent Daredevil nemesis Bullseye finds himself on a path to prove he's the world's greatest assassin. Marvel's Muse: Deranged criminal Muse turns his victims into performance art pieces drawing the attention of vigilante hero Daredevil, the protector of Hell's Kitchen. These two characters make an excellent 2-pack, because they both share a flair for the dramatic (and sometimes melodramatic)."
"This works out well when it's time to pose these villains against your favorite Marvel Legends Daredevil action figures. Each figure features 25+ points of articulation, making for awesome play and display. Bullseye comes with 4 alternate hands, 1 alternate head, 1 machete, 1 knife, 1 hatchet, 1 pistol, 1 rifle, and 1 bat while Muse comes with 4 alternate hands, a knife, and a paint can."