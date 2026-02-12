Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Muse and Bullseye Get New Marvel Legends Daredevil 2-Pack

New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends Muse & Bullseye 2-pack, expanding the Daredevil villain action figure lineup.

Muse debuts as a figure, capturing his dark artist persona from Charles Soule’s acclaimed Daredevil comics run.

Each figure boasts 25+ points of articulation and a variety of weapons and swappable hands for dynamic poses.

Marvel Legends 2-pack launches exclusively on Hasbro Pulse on March 4, 2026, retailing for $55.99.

Hasbro held a brand-new Marvel Legends livestream event showcasing some figures on the way. One of which was. Brand new Secret Wars Daredevil, but what is a hero without some villains to fight, and Hasbro has delivered. A new Marvel Legends 2-Pack is on the way, featuring two deadly villains from the Daredevil comics with a new Bullseye and Muse! Muse is a figure that fans have been waiting for quite some time, and he first appeared in the comics with Daredevil (Vol. 5) #11 back in 2016. He was a chilling new antagonist during Charles Soule's run, and is a serial killer with an artistic obsession.

Both Muse and Bullseye have played a major role in the legacy of the Man Without Fear, and Hasbro has delivered an impressive new 2-Pack for Marvel Legends collectors. Both killers are beautifully crafted and come with a nice selection of bloody weapons and swappable hands to get the job done. This set will surely be popular across the Marvel Legends community, and pre-orders are set to arrive exclusively on Hasbro Pulse on March 4, 2026, for $55.99.

Marvel Legends Daredevil – Muse & Bullseye 2-Pack

"Marvel's Bullseye: Recruited to burn down Hell's Kitchen, frequent Daredevil nemesis Bullseye finds himself on a path to prove he's the world's greatest assassin. Marvel's Muse: Deranged criminal Muse turns his victims into performance art pieces drawing the attention of vigilante hero Daredevil, the protector of Hell's Kitchen. These two characters make an excellent 2-pack, because they both share a flair for the dramatic (and sometimes melodramatic)."

"This works out well when it's time to pose these villains against your favorite Marvel Legends Daredevil action figures. Each figure features 25+ points of articulation, making for awesome play and display. Bullseye comes with 4 alternate hands, 1 alternate head, 1 machete, 1 knife, 1 hatchet, 1 pistol, 1 rifle, and 1 bat while Muse comes with 4 alternate hands, a knife, and a paint can."

