Beast Kingdom Reveals New Toy Story Woody's Roundup D-Stage Statue

Beast Kingdom has revealed their new Toy Story D-Stage Record Player Series featuring some magic from Woody's Roundup

Features Woody and Bullseye atop a vintage record player base, blending playful nostalgia and retro charm

Expert 3D sculpting captures dynamic poses and signature character details, perfect for Toy Story collectors

Pre-orders are live for $47.99 with a Q2 2026 release; a must-have collectible for Toy Story fans

In Toy Story 2, Woody is taken from Andy's home by a toy collector, only to discover he's part of Woody's Roundup, a beloved vintage TV show from the 1950s. Alongside Jessie, Bullseye, and Stinky Pete, Woody learns he's a treasured piece of toy history. He finds himself torn between becoming a museum collectible and returning to Andy, and ultimately chooses friendship and the joy of being played with. Beast Kingdom is now bringing the magic of Toy Story II to life with their new Woody's Roundup D-Stage. Releasing as part of their new Record Player Series, this diorama blends playful storytelling with some classic retro charm.

Set atop a classic record player base, Woody and Bullseye are playing the Woody's Roundup theme song with a nicely detailed 5.3" tall statue. Expert 3D sculpting highlights Woody's signature grin along with Bullseye's look, right off the screen. The base is packed with vintage touches, including Woody's Roundup-themed artwork, making it a must-have collectible for any Toy Story fan. Pre-orders are already live for $47.99 with a Q2 2026 release date, and be on the lookout for the companion Pizza Planet Record Player statue as well!

Toy Story D-Stage Record Player Series Woody's Roundup Statue

"Beast Kingdom presents a new diorama from the D-Stage Record Player Series, inspired by Toy Story, the Toy Story D-Stage DS-181 Record Player Series Woody's Roundup Statue! Set atop a nostalgic record player, this piece captures Woody and Bullseye charging forward together, evoking the joyful rhythm of childhood memories and adventure."

"High-quality 3D sculpting brings Woody's iconic smile and dynamic running pose to life, while Bullseye's lively expression and detailed saddle enhance their playful interaction. The scene is filled with movement and charm.

The base features classic record player elements such as a vinyl disc, control knobs, and speaker details, complemented by Woody's Roundup-inspired artwork for a strong retro feel. Rich with hidden details from every angle, this diorama is a must-have for Toy Story fans."

