The Marvels Photon Gets Her Own Marvel Legends Figure from Hasbro

Hasbro has unveiled a new wave of Marvel Legends figures for the latest MCU film with movie and comic inspired action figures

Marvel fans are finally going to see Monica Rambeau go from the Disney+ series WandaVision to the big screen with The Marvels. Three super ladies have their fates and power twisted together, and one cosmic adventure might be just what they need to fix the problem. The Marvel's is going to take MCU fans back into space and introduce some long awaited Marvel Comics heroes. One of which is Monica's superhero alter ego, Photon, and Hasbro is bringing her to life with their latest Marvel Legends wave. Photon will only come with a pair of extra hands as well as a Build-A-Figure part for The Totally Awesome Hulk, aka Amadeus Cho. Her sculpt is nicely done and her new super suit is a nice blend of modern design with some classic Marvel Comics homage. Marvel fans will be able to bring home Monica in Summer for $24.99, and pre-orders are arriving today at 1PM EST here and at most online retailers.

Photon Makes Her Big Screen Appearance in The Marvel

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PHOTON – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Monica Rambeau's life changed forever at Westview, where her exposure to reality-altering energy imbued her with the power to perceive and manipulate all energy along the electromagnetic spectrum. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PHOTON figure. This quality 6-inch scale Photon figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in The Marvels! Includes figure, 2 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."

