Daredevil Suits Up in Yellow with Hot Toys New She-Hulk Release The Man Without Fear is back and wearing a brand new costume and Hot Toys brings Daredevil to life right form his recent MCU debut

At long last, Hot Toys has finally revealed their recently teased Daredevil figure from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Coming to life right from the hit Disney+ series, Charlie Cox returns as the Man Without Fear once again and in a new costume. Taking homage from his early crime fighting days in Marvel Comics, his yellow/red suit makes an MCU appearance. This figure is beautifully crafted with impressive detail, and includes two swappable head sculpts with masked and unmasked Matt Murdock designs. For accessories, Hot Toys included removable sunglasses, his signature billy clubs with three different designs, base, and variety of hands. This is a figure fans will definitely want to get their hands on, and hopefully the Marvel Legends team will give Daredevil collectors a cheaper option soon. Price is unknown, but expect something around $250 and the Yellow Suit Daredevil is set for a Q2-Q3 2024 release, which will be found here soon.

The Man Without Fear Returns to Hot Toys in Yellow

"With fans expressing excitement after seeing the return of Charlie Cox as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his appearance in the finale episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has took over the internet again. Making his official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Daredevil immediately became a highlight of the show wearing the suit which takes its origins from classic comic, and is now being recreated as the highly-anticipated 1/6th Daredevil collectible figure."

"Skillfully crafted based on the appearance of Charlie Cox as Daredevil in the action series, the greatly-detailed figure features a newly developed Matt Murdock head sculpt with incredible likeness, a Daredevil cowled head, a meticulously tailored Daredevil suit in dark yellow, burgundy and greyish silver, the Billy Club in extended and nunchaku modes, his signature sunglasses and a figure stand. Don't miss out the chance to pre-order the Daredevil figure!"

The 1/6th scale Daredevil Collectible Figure's special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Charlie Cox as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series

One (1) newly developed Matt Murdock head sculpt

One (1) Daredevil cowled head

Screen-accurate facial expression and skin textures

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of hands for holding Billy Club Two (2) pairs of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) newly tailored dark yellow, burgundy, greyish silver Daredevil suit with weathering effects

One (1) thigh holster for Billy Club

One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

One (1) pair of Billy Clubs

One (1) Billy Club in extended mode

One (1) Billy Club in nunchaku mode

Accessories:

One (1) pair of sunglasses (detachable)

Themed figure base with character name