Iron Studios Reveals New The Wizard of Oz Statue with the Scarecrow

It is time to follow the Yellow Brick Road once again as the Scarecrow joins Iron Studios' impressive The Wizard of Oz statue series. This marks the third statue to arrive with the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion already on their way to Oz. Just like previous versions, two different styles are being offered with a standard and deluxe. The deluxe features an added dynamic display with eye-popping background detail and the Yellow Brick Road. Scarecrow is looking for a brain, and his design is faithfully recreated from his on-screen appearance. From a wacky pose to patches and stitching work, Scarecrow is ready to make his way to Oz with his new friends. It does look like all of these statues will be able to be displayed together, capturing the Yellow Brick Road in its entirety with all of our favorite The Wizard of Oz characters together again. The Scarecrow is priced at $189.99, he is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

The Scarecrow Finds His Brain with Iron Studios

"In a cornfield along the Yellow Brick Road, the pretty girl from Kansas, Dorothy, arrives at a big intersection and, confused about which way she should follow. She finds a curious talking figure nearby to scare away the crows. Unhappy to fulfill his purpose of scaring the birds away, his biggest discontent was not having a brain. The girl tells him about her search for the wizard that could help her get back home, and the stuffed figure joins her journey with the hope that the wizard can give him the so dreamed brain."

"With a finger on his head and bringing the diploma that proves his intelligence in one of his hands, Iron Studios bring the statue "Scarecrow Deluxe – The Wizard of Oz – Art Scale 1/10", on a pedestal filled with details from the beautiful land of oz, with the Emerald City in the background, the Yellow Brick Road, and the Scarecrow played by Ray Bolger next to the cornfield post and fence with one of the crows he tries to scare in vain."