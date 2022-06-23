100 Bullets Omnibus Vol 2 Misses Out Brother Lono 8 Issues

This is the solicitation copy for 100 Bullets Omnibus Vol 2 by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso. That purported to contain the second half of the 100m Bullets run, as well as the revival series 100 Bullets: Brother Lono.

One gun. One hundred bullets. Zero consequences. The Eisner Award-winning and bestselling crime graphic novel series 100 Bullets collection continues in this incredible omnibus volume! If your life was destroyed, and you knew that those responsible would never be held to account, how far would you go to get revenge? If you were given a chance to kill anyone you wanted, with a guarantee that the law could not touch you, would you take it? That's the opportunity that a man called Agent Graves provides, in the form of a special case containing a gun, a hundred rounds of ammunition, and total immunity for their use. To the damaged and downtrodden living on the fringes of society, Graves's offer is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to even their scores. But beyond the fundamental dilemma of whether or not to pull the trigger, there is a deeper and even more troubling question that everyone who picks up the briefcase must ask themselves: Just who is making all of this possible—and why? This second volume omnibus collects 100 Bullets #59-100 and 100 Bullets: Brother Lono #1-8!

That's how it reads on Amazon and on Lunar Distribution as well. 100 Bullets was published by DC Comics Vertigo between 1999 and 2019, and then had a revival eight-issue mini-series in 2013, Brother Lono. Readers picking up both Omnibuses would they have the complete story from start to finish. But it seems that rather than having 50 issues of 100 Bullets, the Omnibus had only 42, as it is missing the Brother Lono series entirely, without warning or notification (or price change). Readers are invited to buy the Brother Lono trade paperback separately. but it is not exactly the same now, is it? Also, it's out of print.

The Eisner award-winning team behind 100 BULLETS–writer Brian Azzarello and artist Eduardo Rissoe, reunites to tell the story of the baddest Minuteman of all. When last we saw Lono in 100 BULLETS, Dizzy Cordova had shot him through the chest … but Lono always was too tough to die. Now, after the final events of 100 BULLETS, Lono finds himself in Mexico working on the side of the angels. Collects the entire eight-issue run of this limited series.